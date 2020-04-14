British PM Boris Johnson checked negative for coronavirus before leaving health center– spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson examined adverse for the lethal Covid-19 coronavirus prior to his discharge from healthcare facility, a spokesperson has actually claimed. Johnson, 55, was released from hospital on Sunday, a week after he was admitted with a severe case of coronavirus. A representative for the PM claimed on Monday that Johnson tested unfavorable for the infection prior to his launch.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson checked adverse for the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus before his discharge from hospital, a spokesperson has actually stated. Johnson, 55, was released from health center on Sunday, a week after he was admitted with a serious situation of coronavirus. A representative for the PM stated on Monday that Johnson tested unfavorable for the virus before his launch.