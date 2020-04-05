British retailer Cath Kidston set to appoint…

LONDON, April 4 – British vintage retailer Cath Kidston has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators as part of its attempt to find a buyer, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sky said the move by the lifestyle retailer did not mean it would automatically fall into administration, a form of creditor protection, but it buys the company breathing space as it tries to secure a sale.

Many retailers are battling for survival in Britain after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of most stores. (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Mark Heinrich)