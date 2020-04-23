Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Extended: New Hearing Date Revealed After Unexpected Hurdle

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship. This means that she has not had full control over her major life decision or finances for over a decade. As a result, fans of the “Toxic” singer have voiced their concern about the agreement through the #FreeBritney movement, which led to Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, suing the blogger behind the movement.

Now, court dates surrounding the “Crossroads” actress’ future regarding the conservatorship have been postponed.

According to ET Online, Spears was previously scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to reevaluate the circumstances surrounding the agreement. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the court to reschedule the hearing. As stated by the publication, the date has now been pushed to July 22. All temporary orders have also been extended until Aug. 22.

This development follows a prior postponement that took place in February. At that time, a judge stated that they wanted to wait to make a final ruling due to the fact that they needed to “figure out what is best for the pop star.” Previously, Jamie had acted as her conservator until 2019. Around the time of the announcement that he was leaving his position, it was said that he had “personal health issues” that he needed to focus on.

Aside from the unexpected hurdles surrounding her upcoming court dates, Spears has remained in the news over the course of the past year for a variety of other reasons. Not only have rumors surfaced about the “…Baby One More Time” singer getting her own art show, but she has also discussed taking a new step to put extra distance between her and ex-husband Kevin Federline. Additionally, the pop singer recently took to Instagram where she shared important tips on how to “stay sane and healthy” during the COVID-19 pandemic.