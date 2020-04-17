Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake Reunite Over His Song ‘Filthy’

It looks like Justin Timberlake’s music is helping Britney Spears through her time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The “Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of herself strutting and twirling to Timberlake’s song “Filthy,” which earned a warm reply from her ex.

She captioned the clip: “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days[ three sweating smileys and a dancing woman emoji] !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored [eye roll emoji]. PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT [twinkling stars emoji] !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD [Winking with the tongue out smiley emoji] !!!!!!

Timberlake, commented under Spears post with a laughing emoji and three hands raised emojis. The simple reply earned over 25,000 likes.

Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also commented under the post with some words of encouragement.

She wrote: “Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories…. you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!”

Furthermore, Sam Asghari, the “Crossroads” actress’ current boyfriend, expressed his own share of sentiments under the clip.

“Snapchat, [Instagram], TikTok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you,” he replied with a fire emoji, hands raised emoji and a red heart.

As Cosmopolitan reports, Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. Following their breakup, the “Filthy” singer released “Cry Me A River,” which many believe was about his sour ending with Spears.

Timberlake has since married actress Jessica Biel. The two wed in 2012 and share 5-year-old son Silas. On the other hand, Spears shares two sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The two wed in 2004 before splitting in 2007.

This is not the first time the former couple has had some form of interaction though since their highly-publicized split. In 2016, Spears admitted that she’d like to collaborate with Timberlake.

“Justin Timberlake is very good,” she said during a fan Q&A for Most Requested Live with Romeo. Upon hearing the news, Timberlake seemed to welcome the idea.

“Sure, absolutely…I’m accessible. Give us a call!” ” he told E! News at the time.