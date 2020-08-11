Britons BACK No10 on Spain quarantine move – but Boris Johnson dealt devastating blow

ALMOST two-thirds of the British public support the Prime Minister’s decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on Spain, a new poll has revealed.

Data from polling company Opinium Research has found the majority of people agree with the suspension of the travel corridor with Spain, a move that was announced less than five hours before it came into force, upsetting holidaymakers already abroad in the country. The new rules, which will see Brits forced to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from the popular holiday destination, were objected to by just 13 percent of the population.

More than 60 percent of those who have booked holidays to Spain confirmed their trips had been cancelled, with a further fifth having their plans postponed. Despite winning approval over Spain, Boris Johnson continues to face opposition to how the Conservative administration has handled the pandemic, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making gains. Almost half of those surveyed this week disapproved of the Government’s handling of the crisis, with just 30 percent in approval.

The decline in Tory popularity means the party leads Labour by only three points, with Mr Johnson’s administration on 41 percent to Labour’s 38 percent. Three-quarters of those surveyed said they thought it likely a second wave of COVID-19 infections would hit the UK. The planned easing of England’s lockdown was postponed just one day before it was due to come into effect.

From today, bowling alleys and casinos were set to open and some small wedding receptions due to take place. However, this was all postponed as Mr Johnson warned the country “cannot be complacent” amid a rise in COVID-19 infections in the country. He said it was necessary to “squeeze the brake pedal” after COVID-19 infections rise in some parts of the UK. According to Opinium Research, more than half of the public (51 percent) believe lockdown has been eased too quickly — up three points from the previous week.