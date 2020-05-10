Broncos LB Miller says he’s free of COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday that he tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after news emerged that he had contracted the virus.

Miller, 31, said on April 16 he had tested positive, making him only the second NFL player confirmed to have the virus.

He spent the past two weeks isolated at his home. During last week’s NFL draft, he was wearing a mask while broadcasting on Instagram Live, watching and reacting to the draft.

Miller, who has battled asthma since childhood, said after his COVID-19 diagnosis that he had developed a cough, and it hadn’t improved despite the use of a nebulizer. He added that he wanted to be vocal about his experience to help others learn about the virus.

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is the only other NFL player known to have tested positive for the virus. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also had the virus and has recovered.

Miller, 31, had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season, missing a game for the first time since 2013. The three-time All-Pro has 106 sacks and 216 QB hits in 135 games across nine seasons with the Broncos.

–Field Level Media