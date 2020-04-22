‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 7, Episode 13: Blackout In The City

The city will face a blackout in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 7, episode 13. Preview videos of the next episode have been released online and they show how the officers hilariously deal with the situation.

When the lights go out, the police officers will have nothing to do. A preview video shows the officers getting some free time because the blackout has meant that people can’t use their cell phones to call in and file a complaint. People don’t use landlines anymore and the power outage means that the cell towers won’t work.

Two officers who will spring into action as soon as the power goes out are Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller). They will both get their headlights and dive into the refrigerator to munch on all the food before it goes bad. They will call this work “blackout protocol.”

The blackout in the next episode will lead to some hilarious situations. According to TV Line, New Yorkers will be on the verge of entering “full-blown “Purge mode.”

There will also be some hilarious moments to look forward to on the show before the blackout. A sneak peek scene of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 7, episode 13 shows Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) addressing the team.

Terry will tell the officers patrolling 7th Avenue about the new pedal pubs, the bike powered mobile bars that are very popular with bachelorette parties. While the novel idea is good for the environment, it has also led to an increase in the incidents of rarely seen female public urination.

On a more serious note, the TV series is preparing to welcome a new member to the team. Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) are having a baby that is due in the next episode. The preview video shows Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) announcing that Amy will soon go on maternity leave for three months.

Scully too wants to take three months of maternity leave after hearing about Amy. He is not giving birth to a baby, but he is apparently having a 7-pound mass removed from his abdomen soon, which is something the other officers don’t want to know more about.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 7, episode 13 is titled “Lights Out.” It will air on April 23 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.