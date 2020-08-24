Brooks Koepka girlfriend: Meet the stunning actress and model dating the PGA star

Brooks Koepka goes for glory at the 2020 PGA Championship – but who is his girlfriend Jena Sims?

Brooks Koepka is regularly cheered on at his tournaments by his girlfriend Jena Sims. This week, Koepka is chasing his third straight PGA Championship at the TPC Harding in San Fransisco.

Who is Jens Sims? Sims is a 31-year-old American actress, model and beauty pageant titleholder. Her first starring film role was the lead of Cassie in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. She has also appeared in Last Vegas, Kill the Messenger, 3-Headed Shark Attack and American Beach House.

Her TV appearances include Entourage, Dexter and One Tree Hill. Sims also runs non-profit organisation called the ‘Pageant of Hope’, which holds beauty pageants for children with illnesses and other disadvantages. Koepka’s girlfriend is also hugely popular on Instagram, describing herself as a ‘Krispy Kreme Connoisseur’. She has over 200,000 followers on the social media site.

The couple regularly share pictures and videos of their activities. Like many partners during lockdown, Sims gave her boyfriend a DIY haircut. And in the spirit of many lockdown haircuts, it did not turn out as planned. “Bowl cuts are back,” was the message Koepka tweeted out to his fans. In the accompanying video, the golf star is wearing a hat which is then ripped off by Sims to reveal the new trim. With the PGA Tour now back in action after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus, Koepka is attempting to win PGA Championship for the third year running.

The 30-year-old heads into the final round at TPC Harding two shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. “I’m playing good so I like my chances,” said Koepka. “I just need to put the ball in the fairway a few more times and not in the semi. “That would be alright, just not short-side myself. If I can do that and not short-side myself, I’ll have a good chance. “When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalised. DJ, he’s only won one. I’m playing good. I don’t know, we’ll see.

"It's just a comfort level. I feel very comfortable around the lead in the big events. "Obviously we don't have fans here, which I think makes it a little different when they're hooting and hollering. "That can be fun if they're cheering for you, but if they're against you it's not so much fun. "It's going to feel completely different than any one we've ever played, but I'm looking forward to it. It should be a fun shootout."

