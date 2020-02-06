Bruno Fernandes arrives at Carrington for medical to finalise Man Utd transfer

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be confirmed as a Man Utd player last on today.

Bruno Fernandes has arrived at Carrington to complete the final formalities ahead of his transfer to Manchester United from Sporting, Express Sport understands. The midfielder arrived in England last night after flying from Portugal and stayed at the Lowry Hotel.

Several members of his entourage were snapped leaving the hotel this morning (above) and while Fernandes is not pictured, he is believed to have travelled to Carrington in this vehicle. He is now expected to iron out personal terms with the club, something that is unlikely to prove a problem given his desire to play in the Premier League. After that, he will undergo a medical procedure before posing for pictures in his new shirt and conducting his first interview as a Manchester United player. Sporting accepted an offer worth an initial £46million which could rise to £67m with add-ons on Tuesday night. JUST IN: Five last minute transfers Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could seal before deadline day

Fernandes has been eagerly awaiting the green light to travel to England, after hearing that negotiations had advanced between the two clubs. The 25-year-old played his last game for Sporting on Monday in the 1-0 win over Martimo. It was not the first time this month that Fernandes believed it may be his goodbye. Eventually, the deal has come to fruition despite the clubs being someway apart in their valuation of the player earlier this week. DON’T MISS Four last-minute deals on Man Utd agenda after completing Bruno Fernandes transfer Man Utd scouts drool over Maxi Gomez after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transfer assignment Man Utd fans go wild as mystery man ‘arrives for medical’ ahead of transfer deadline day

Fernandes will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract, which is believed to have already been agreed. Super-agent Jorge Mendes played a key part in the deal, which had his fingerprints all over come the final agreement. News broke on Tuesday that Barcelona had entered the race for Fernandes and wanted to sign the player as part of their plans to land Valencia’s Rodrigo. Barca had supposedly planned to loan Fernandes to Valencia. But all of a sudden, United were now willing to pay the addition £10m to land their target.