Bruno Fernandes confident on Man Utd transfer after Sporting Lisbon receive fresh offer

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly confident he’ll leave Sporting Lisbon for Manchester United before the January transfer window shuts on Friday.

Bruno Fernandes is confident of joining Manchester United after Sporting Lisbon received a fresh offer for the 25-year-old, it has been claimed. The player’s future has been the source of much speculation throughout the January transfer window so far.

Manchester United had been expected to sign Fernandes at the start of the month – but transfer negotiations with Sporting Lisbon have dragged on. They still remain keen on landing the Portugal international, despite Joel Glazer intervening on a possible deal last week. Over the last 24 hours Portuguese media have talked up the prospect of Fernandes finally joining United, despite complications surrounding a possible transfer. And O Jogo claim the midfielder is confident of joining United, as well as the two clubs involved in the negotiations. That’s because, in the last few hours, United have lodged a new and improved offer for the 25-year-old. Initially, United had been told that Fernandes would cost a transfer fee of £42million – only for that not to be the case at all. KEY STORY: Man Utd still hopeful of completing Bruno Fernandes transfer before deadline on Friday

Instead, Sporting have been demanding closer to £60m in order to let their talisman go. United’s new offer is closer to that figure, with the Red Devils supposedly offering £47million plus £12m in add-ons. That means that their current bid is now at an overall cost of £59m, which would make him the fourth most-expensive signing in the club’s history. Paul Pogba is currently their costliest signing of all time, with United paying Juventus a fee of £89million to re-sign the France international back in 2016. Harry Maguire is second, with the Red Devils forking out £80m to land the centre-back from Leicester back in the summer. And Romelu Lukaku is third, with United spending £75m to sign the Belgium international from Everton back in 2017. DON’T MISS Man Utd told they must sell ‘disgrace’ star in January Man Utd urged to make five decisions before transfer deadline including two new signings Man Utd chief Ed Woodward discusses sacking three people

Meanwhile, former United striker Louis Saha has been asked about the prospect of the Portugal international moving to Old Trafford. And Saha expressed a hope that Fernandes can make a Paul Scholes-type impact at the club should the transfer happen. “Bruno Fernandes seems to be a leader which is a great addition for a player,” Saha said. “He can score goals from midfield which is something that is missing at Manchester United at the moment. “If he could score 10-15 goals a season like Paul Scholes used to do or when Wayne Rooney did when he played in the deeper role it would be a great help to the team.