Bruno Fernandes had Man Utd warning for Sporting Lisbon bosses before transfer

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes issued Sporting Lisbon bosses with an ultimatum ahead of his transfer to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes only had one club in mind when he decided to leave Sporting Lisbon in January with the midfielder determined to secure a move to Old Trafford over any other club.

According to Bleacher Report, Fernandes told Sporting bosses he would not join any other team than United. Negotiations dragged on for weeks but United eventually signed the 25-year-old for an initial fee of £47million (€55m) in the January window. And the playmaker has not disappointed since his arrival at Old Trafford. Fernandes might have only made six appearances for United but he has already scored three goals and provided two assists for his new club.

Some doubts were raised about whether the Portugal international could quickly adapt to the Premier League, following a mid-season switch, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he had little doubt the player could adapt to his new environment. “I’m not surprised, because I saw what he can do on the pitch and his leadership qualities,” Solskjaer said. “If you do your due diligence and speak to people who knew his personality, you hope he’d have this influence.

“I’m not surprised, but you couldn’t be 100 per cent sure. “Some players, it takes six months, but the point was to get him in, because of the quality he’s got and he’s just relished it. “He loves being around the place and he’s given everyone a boost and he’s just come in with that aura about him that we need in players.” United are currently fifth in the table and are three points off fourth-placed Chelsea. They had a chance to close the gap to the Blues last weekend but only managed a 1-1 draw against Everton, which frustrated Fernandes.

“With this draw, we need to be a little bit mad, because we need to do much better,” Fernandes said. “We need to win the games, because we want a place in the Champions League. “So we need to try more, to improve more, and I think in the next games we will be much better.” However, United’s attention will be briefly taken away from securing a Champions League qualifying place, as the prepare to take on Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup today. The clash at Pride Park will see Wayne Rooney, who is currently a player-coach for the Rams, face his former club.