Bruno Fernandes might sign bargain Man Utd deal as surprise transfer detail emerges

Bruno Fernandes could sign a four-and-a-half-year deal initially worth just £70,000 a week as he edges closer to joining Manchester United. The Red Devils have a £55.1million offer accepted by Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night after weeks of talks.

Fernandes boarded a flight to Manchester on Wednesday evening and will undergo a medical and agree personal terms one day before the transfer deadline. The process is expected to play out swimmingly with Sporting already saying goodbye to Fernandes on their official Twitter page. But the exact terms of 25-year-old Fernandes’ deal may be drastically lower than expected. According to The Guardian, the midfielder could earn around £70,000 a week before bonuses at Old Trafford. Manchester United confirm Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement with Sporting Lisbon

That relatively-modest amount will inevitably rise through performance-related variables, which are commonly inserted into modern-day contracts. United are also expected to wield an option to extend the Fernandes' deal by a further year – a common contract stipulation at the club. The 20-time champions of England announced their agreement with Sporting on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into a frenzy. "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes," a club statement read. "The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. "A further announcement will be made in due course."

“The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. “A further announcement will be made in due course.” Fernandes has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions this season and his former coach Francesco Guidolin believes he will be a big hit. “For me Bruno Fernandes is a great box-to-box midfielder,” the former Swansea boss told the Daily Mail. “I don’t think he will have any difficulty.

“He is perfect for the Premier League because in the UK they are looking for very technical and fast players. “His role is that of a universal midfielder: he can play as a left and right midfielder or in the middle. “In a 4-2-3-1 he can make a right or left wing and also be the playmaker. “Sure, he can’t play as a No 9 but he’s one of the few players who can play most roles.”