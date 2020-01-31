Bruno Fernandes pass leaves Man Utd fans in awe – ‘Martial and Rashford will feast off it’

Manchester United fans are in awe of transfer target Bruno Fernandes, after the Sporting Lisbon midfielder played a superb pass to team-mate, and former Liverpool star, Rafael Camacho, during the Lisbon derby against Benfica.

Manchester United fans have been eagerly watching Bruno Fernandes in the Lisbon derby on Friday night, as Sporting Lisbon take on Benfica. They couldn’t help but get excited after their apparent soon-to-be player made an unbelievable pass in the first-half.

United supporters were initially sceptical after seeing Fernandes was named in the starting line up for Sporting Lisbon. They were worried that he may get injured, and any transfer would fall through. But, having watched just 45 minutes of the Portuguese international, fans are getting increasingly excited by what they’re seeing. In the 13th minute, Fernandes played a sensational 60-yard pass to team-mate Rafael Camacho.

The former Liverpool star was unlucky not to give Sporting the lead, after his strike hit the inside of the post. But, United fans only had eyes for Fernandes’ pass, claiming that he would fit right in with the current crop of Red Devils stars. “Did you see that Bruno Fernandes pass? Martial/Rashford will feast off that for sure,” claimed one United fan. Another supporter wrote on Twitter: “Bruno Fernandes just curling in throughballs to create a big chance with a 60 yard pass. Beautiful.”

“What a pass from bruno fernandes pogba-esque #MUFC,” added another fan. “We need to talk about that Bruno Fernandes pass…,” tweeted one United supporter. A Red Devils fan claimed: “That pass from Fernandes was just utterly bliss.” “That pass from Bruno Fernandes. Killer,” added one Twitter user. Another supporter said: “That was a SENSATIONAL pass from Bruno Fernandes. He created a big chances from 60-odd yards away from goal. Fantastic play.” “What a f****** pass by Bruno Fernandes,” said another fan.

Camacho goes close for Sporting ������ What a ball by Bruno Fernandes though! ������ pic.twitter.com/06YgNZdSyq — FreeSports ������ (@FreeSports_TV) January 17, 2020

Fernandes is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford after Sporting Lisbon’s matcha against Benfica. The two clubs are deep in negotiations for the attacking midfielder, but United are yet to match Sporting’s £64m (€75m) valuation. Talks reportedly stalled after neither Marcos Rojo nor Angel Gomes wanted to be included in the negotiations, as part of a swap deal. United have already made a £43m bid for Fernandes, which includes up to £26m in add-ons.