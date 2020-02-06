Bruno Fernandes set to watch Man Utd vs Man City at Etihad after transfer completion

Bruno Fernandes was due in England this afternoon to finalise his transfer to Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes could watch his potential new team-mates in action tonight at the Etihad as Manchester United take on Manchester City, reports have claimed. The player will fly to England this afternoon to complete all the formalities ahead of his switch from Sporting.

A bid of £46million upfront plus £8.5m in add-ons has been accepted by Sporting, after weeks of negotiations. That gave the midfielder the green light to say his goodbyes this morning before heading to the airport to begin his new chapter. According to the Daily Telegraph, Fernandes could even watch United in action tonight when they take on noisy neighbours Manchester City at the Etihad. United currently trail 3-1 from the first-leg at Old Trafford and are in need of some magic if they are to make Wembley. JUST IN: Man Utd fans go wild as mystery man ‘arrives for medical’ ahead of transfer deadline day

Fernandes will not be eligible tonight even if his transfer is wrapped up quickly. There is hope though that he will be registered in time to play against Wolves on Sunday though in the Premier League. He will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract which is set to run until 2024. It will be Ed Woodward’s first signing of the January transfer window, something that will come as a huge relief to United’s fanbase. DON’T MISS Five last minute transfers Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could seal before deadline day Man Utd beaten to Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer by Leeds because of one person How Chelsea could line up in 2024 with Frank Lampard’s youngsters and five-star signings

The Fernandes saga has rumbled on since last summer, but now it looks set to be concluded in the next 24 hours. There is still a chance that an announcement may be delayed until tomorrow due to tonight’s game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been crying out for a signing all month and now he is set to land his top target. There is hope from a United perspective that they are not done there either.