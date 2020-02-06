Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought star was flawed before transfer

Bruno Fernandes is set to complete his move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Bruno Fernandes is set to join Manchester United, with the club confirming they’d reached a transfer agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the midfielder on Wednesday. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s initial doubts about the 25-year-old have come to light.
Fernandes, after a long transfer saga, will become a Manchester United player once he’s passed a medical and agreed personal terms.
It represents quite the coup for the Red Devils, who have spent the majority of the January window attempting to secure his signature.
Solskjaer spoke out on the Portugal international on Wednesday night, saying: “We are delighted that we have agreed with Sporting.
“It has been a good negotiation. We know through history that these two teams, or clubs, have been good with each other.
“Now we have reached an agreement. Hopefully we can get the boy’s contract over the line and the medical done.
“Then hopefully we can announce it. That’s of course exciting.”
However, Goal claim that Solskjaer initially had doubts about Fernandes and whether he could thrive at the club.
This was back in the summer, when United were first linked with a move for the 25-year-old.
The Red Devils always insisted they weren’t in for the midfielder, despite the fact he hit 32 goals across all competitions last season.
And it’s suggested that United didn’t sign him sooner because of qualms over how well he keeps the ball.
It appears, though, that United now believe Fernandes has improved in that department.
And they’re hoping he can be a big hit at the club – just like previous arrivals from Sporting Lisbon over the years.
Cristiano Ronaldo touched down from the Primeira Liga giants as a raw talent back in 2003.
And he flourished at United, winning three straight Premier League titles before joining Real Madrid in 2009.
Encouraged by Ronaldo’s success, Sir Alex Ferguson swooped for winger Nani four years later.
And he, too, impressed at Old Trafford. Nani won four league titles, as well as the Champions League in 2008.
Marcos Rojo was the last player to move from Sporting to United.
And, while he hasn’t always been consistent, he’s still helped the club win three pieces of major silverware.
Meanwhile, Solskjaer also opened up on whether Fernandes could make his debut against Wolves on Saturday (5.30pm).
“Let’s get the contract signed and medical done but the boy is fit and ready to play, I would presume,” he said.
“Let’s see if we can get it done tomorrow.”