Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: Sporting boss offers fresh update as transfer deadline nears

Bruno Fernandes has been linked to Manchester United throughout the January transfer window.

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas admitted he “cannot confirm” whether or not Bruno Fernandes has played his last game for the club amid interest from Manchester United. The midfielder has been tipped to leave throughout the January transfer window but with the January deadline fast approaching, United face a race against time to agree a deal.

Fernandes captained Sporting as they defeated Maritimo 1-0 in the Primeira Liga on Monday night, although the Lions are still 19 points off league leaders Benfica and nine adrift of second-placed Porto. The 25-year-old’s future has been the subject of speculation all month long, with United refusing to smeet Sporting’s valuation of their skipper. Due to Sporting’s financial problems, United have sought to sign Fernandes for a lower fee than the Portuguese club are demanding, with the clubs around £10million adrift in negotiations despite having held face-to-face talks in London and Manchester. The Red Devils are expected to continue holding talks for the Portugal international as they seek a compromise before Friday’s deadline.

But the Sporting boss could offer no insight as to whether Fernandes is any nearer a switch to Old Trafford, having also missed out on a move to Tottenham back in the summer. “I cannot confirm that it was his last game,” Silas said after Sporting’s victory. “I would like him to stay, but I can’t say whether he stays or not. “I would like to count on him at least until the end of the season. Bruno is a different player. He started to play in the front, we moved him further back. “He sees things that nobody sees – diagonal movements, long passes. Being further back and seeing these movements, the opposing line drops further, because he starts making passes.

“Any team in Portugal that had Bruno and lost him would suffer. We will resent it if we lose him. If we do, we will have to look for solutions.” Silas had also spoken about how Fernandes is dealing with the rumours ahead of the match. He said: “Bruno seems to me well. He is always in a good mood and available to work, he has always been like this since I arrived. “He may even be a little more anxious, but I didn’t notice; on the contrary, I saw him focused on training and training. “We talk a lot and Bruno is one of the players who get more involved. I think he will play [vs Maritimo]and will play well for sure.” Fernandes is hot property having provided 14 goals and 15 assists this season after a brilliant return of 32 goals and 18 assists across all competitions last term. And Sporting justifiably want to extract maximum value for their prized asset.

Reports in Portugal have suggested United are willing to up their offer in order to get a deal over the line in the coming days. It has been claimed the Premier League giants will offer £46.4m (€55m) plus £12.6m (€15m) in add-ons. But with three days until the window closes, United will be hard pressed to reach an agreement that they have struggled to find for over two weeks. Sky Sports transfer expert Dharmesh Sheth said on the Transfer Show on Monday night: “The latest information we have – reports in Portugal – claim Sporting will agree to sell Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd for an initial £46.5m up front with £12.5m in add-ons. “It’s been suggested to me that the delays are down to the adds ons being unrealistic but seems now Man Utd could be willing to accept.