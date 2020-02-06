Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: Sporting have transfer belief about Ed Woodward paying fee

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United is a saga that has dominated the January transfer window, with Ed Woodward looking to land the Sporting Lisbon star.

Bruno Fernandes is still expected to join Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon themselves, according to reports. Ed Woodward has spent the January transfer window hunting a deal for the 25-year-old and has until Friday to strike one.

Manchester United turned their attentions to Fernandes earlier in January after realising both Jack Grealish and James Maddison were out of reach until the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen playmakers Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard struggle for form this season – and wants the Sporting Lisbon star in the door. It’s been a tricky deal for United to broker, however. They were initially told it would take as little as £42million to land the Portugal international by the player’s entourage. Sporting, though, have been demanding a fee closer to £60m during transfer negotiations. It’s been suggested within the UK that United are set to miss out on the player due to their reluctance to raise their bid.

But journalist Duncan Castles has claimed Sporting expect Woodward, who is in charge of negotiations alongside Matt Judge, to stump up the money required. “It remains very complicated and it remains open-ended,” he said on the Transfer Window podcast. “There is a confidence at Sporting’s end that they are going to get the money that they want. “But Manchester United continue to brief that they won’t pay more than their valuation. “We will see over the next few days whether that breaks.”

United always insisted that Fernandes wasn’t a transfer priority back in the summer. But the club changed their minds and are still hopeful of bringing him to Old Trafford this winter. Many fans have lamented United’s negotiating style during their Fernandes pursuit. However, a high-profile unnamed agent recently praised them for their tactics. The agent told Four Four Two: “Normally I’ll criticise United’s recruitment at the drop of a hat but they’re playing this right and reading the situation well.