Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: Sporting star makes transfer decision with Tottenham in mind

Bruno Fernandes is keen to join Manchester United and has used past interest from Tottenham in talks with Sporting Lisbon about a potential transfer.

Manchester United are keen on signing Fernandes but, despite Portuguese media suggesting a deal could be done today, that doesn't appear to be the case. Closer to home, it's been reported that the Red Devils are still 'miles off' meeting Sporting Lisbon's asking price for the midfielder. Fernandes, however, is keen to make the move to Old Trafford. And the Daily Record say the 25-year-old has held crunch transfer talks with Sporting chief Frederico Varandas. It's claimed that he's tried using past interest from Tottenham to his advantage during the face-to-face.

Back in the summer, Tottenham were interested in landing the Portugal international amid uncertainty over Christian Eriksen's future. Fernandes himself admitted earlier this season that he was keen to move to north London, saying: "In the summer I thought I could go out. "I believed it was a good time to leave due to many factors. I made the best time of my career to date. "After the UEFA Nations League, there were already many contacts, especially with Tottenham. "It was the team that wanted me the most and was the only one I agreed to talk with, because there were other clubs that didn't interest me or whose project was not up to my expectations. "Tottenham fit into everything I wish I had at that moment. It is an appealing championship. "Knowing that Tottenham would be willing to pay for me and make every possible effort to take me, leaves a player eager to take that step. "Regardless, I always kept my word that it was up to Sporting to decide whether or not to leave. "Nothing changed my desire to be here and to want to stay here."

“Tottenham fit into everything I wish I had at that moment. It is an appealing championship. “Knowing that Tottenham would be willing to pay for me and make every possible effort to take me, leaves a player eager to take that step. “Regardless, I always kept my word that it was up to Sporting to decide whether or not to leave. “Nothing changed my desire to be here and to want to stay here.” And the report says Fernandes has urged Sporting president Varandas to let him go because of how loyal he’s been since his move to Tottenham fell through.