Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: What Sporting boss Jorge Silas was told about transfer

Bruno Fernandes remains a top Manchester United transfer target with uncertainty over the Sporting Lisbon star’s future rumbling on.

Bruno Fernandes’ future remains uncertain with the transfer deadline creeping up. And Portuguese media claim that Sporting Lisbon boss Jorge Silas was told the player’s future would be sorted at the beginning of the month, with Manchester United still keen to land the 25-year-old.

Manchester United decided to pursue Fernandes at the start of the month, aggressively chasing a deal for the Sporting Lisbon star. With the transfer deadline creeping closer, however, there’s no guarantee the 25-year-old will be making the move to Old Trafford this winter. United had appeared close to landing the Portugal international but, for the last week, transfer talks have failed to result in an agreement. And Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claim Sporting boss Silas was privately assured Fernandes’ future would be sorted by the start of the month. Sporting’s hierarchy reportedly told him this but, despite that, the player’s future remains up in the air. United, for their part, still want the transfer to happen. KEY STORY: Man Utd still hopeful of completing Bruno Fernandes transfer before deadline on Friday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has personally asked Ed Woodward to broker a deal for the 25-year-old amid the struggles of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard this season. But they were left feeling deceived and cheated by Sporting. Fernandes’ own entourage had informed the Red Devils towards the tail end of last year that Fernandes would be available for £42million. United lapped that up, believing the Portugal international to be worth a punt for such a relatively low transfer fee. But they were then left stunned when, during transfer talks, Sporting shifted the goalposts. DON’T MISS Man Utd told they must sell ‘disgrace’ star in January Man Utd urged to make five decisions before transfer deadline including two new signings Man Utd chief Ed Woodward discusses sacking three people

Instead of wanting £42m they wanted a fee instead closer to £63m, which would make him one of the Red Devils’ costliest signings of all time. And with time running out, it remains to be seen if United can get Fernandes through the door. Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes United should abandon their pursuit of Fernandes – and go for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish instead. He told the Daily Star: “Forget Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United should be trying to sign Jack Grealish. “He is one of the top ten players in the Premier League right now. He is absolutely different class and would walk into almost any other Premier League team.