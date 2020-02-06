Bruno Fernandes to terminate Sporting deal before boarding jet to seal Man Utd transfer

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes is still in Portugal ahead of his proposed transfer to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is due in England later today to complete his move to Manchester United, but first he has a few things to tie up as he prepares to say goodbye to Sporting. The midfielder is finally on his way to Old Trafford after the club had a bid accepted last night as weeks of negotiations finally draw to a close.

According to Sky Sports, Fernandes is currently on his way to Sporting's offices to terminate his contract. While United supporters will be growing impatient as they await confirmation, the deal is unlikely to be completed until tonight at the very earliest. After his Sporting deal is ripped up, he will then fly to Manchester from Tires Airport. He is expected to record a goodbye video for Sporting fans, who were desperate to see him stay in Portugal once again.

There had been hope that he would be at the Etihad tonight to watch United in action against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. That could still be the case but he may not be officially unveiled as a United player at that point. He is set to be available for the clash with Wolves on Sunday, where he could make his United debut with the club desperate to get their top four hunt back on track. Fernandes is poised to be the club's first signing of the January transfer window and more could still follow in the days to come before Friday's deadline.



The 25-year-old will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract which will run until the summer of 2024. United were linked with Fernandes last summer, before the club then claimed they were never interested in him. However speculation reignited earlier this month when it was confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan flew to Portugal to watch Fernandes in action against Porto. It’s believed that when he returned to England, he told Ed Woodward to pursue the deal.