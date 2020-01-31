Brussels bosses issue Brexit Day warning: ‘No decision is without consequences’

BRITAIN has been told “no decision is without consequences” as it prepares to celebrate its departure from the European Union.

The bloc’s three highest officials issued the warning in an open letter published on Brexit Day. Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and David Sassoli said they had always deeply regretted the UK’s decision to leave the EU but had always fully respected it.

The presidents of the EU Commission, Council and Parliament paid tribute to Britain and said its people had helped shape the image of the EU to a great extent through their creativity, ingenuity, culture and traditions. But their message also contained the thinly-veiled warning Britain will have to pay a price for severing its ties with Brussels and insisted EU benefits were only available to members. They also pledged to strengthen the bonds between member states and seek safety in numbers at a time of global uncertainty.

They said: “We have to look to the future and build a new partnership with friends who remain friends. “Together, our three EU institutions will do everything in their power to make this partnership a success. “How close this partnership becomes depends on decisions that still have to be made. Because no decision is without consequences.

“Without free movement of people, there can be no free movement of capital, goods and services. “Without a level playing field in terms of environment, work, taxes and state aid, there can be no qualitatively unrestricted access to the single market. “The advantages of membership are only available as a member.

“Over the next few weeks, months and years, we won’t be able to avoid loosening some of the ties that the EU and the UK have built so carefully over five decades. “At the same time, we will have to work hard to find new ways of working together for our future as allies, partners and friends.” The three leaders said Brexit meant the dawn of a new era for the EU as well as the UK and vowed to continue to join forces to shape the common future of member states.

They said: “In recent years we have grown closer together – as nations, as institutions and as people. “During this time we all became aware again that the European Union is more than a market or an economic power; that it stands for values that we all have in common and that we stand for. “How much stronger we are when we stand together. In a time of strong power competition and turbulent geopolitics, size does matter. “No country alone can counteract climate change, find solutions for the digital future or make its voice heard in the increasingly loud racket of the world. “But the European Union can do it together.”

Britain formally leaves the EU at 11pm tonight when bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will finally be broken. Very little will change at the moment of Brexit as a result of the deal which Boris Johnson agreed with Brussels and the 27 remaining member states but the Prime Minister has described the event as the “dawn of a new era”. (Additional reporting by Monika Pallenberg)

