Brussels fears Brexit success will expose the EU truth, writes LEO MCKINSTRY

AN INSPIRING new chapter in British history is about to open. At the end of this week, our nation will embrace full independence once more, freed from the shackles of the European Union’s bureaucratic empire.

For most British people, the return of sovereignty will be a cause for celebration. After almost half a century of alien, quasi-colonial rule, we will be in charge of our destiny again, taking back control over economy, trade, laws, and borders. But this mood of optimism at Brexit is rejected by the pro-EU diehards. Wallowing in fervent defeatism and federalist dogma, they have long predicted that the advent of our departure will be a disaster for our country.

According to their relentlessly negative propaganda, national freedom will come at a terrible price, as the loss of governance by Brussels plunges Britain into isolation and decline. This is the bleak message they have peddled for years, ever since Euroscepticism became a powerful cause. During the referendum, the Government tried to spread alarm via Project Fear about the consequences of ending our EU membership. In one paper, the Treasury forecast that “a vote to leave would represent an immediate and pro-found shock to the economy”. The claims included a black hole in public finances, higher inflation, weaker sterling, NHS funding undermined, a hit to household living standards and an increase in unemployment of 500,000 in all regions. Other voices joined this chorus of wailing. The International Monetary Fund prophesied that post-Brexit Britain would slide into recession, while US President Obama sneered that Britain would have to “get to the back of the queue” for a trade deal.

Even more apocalyptically, European Council President Donald Tusk moaned that Brexit could be the beginning “of the destruction of Western civilisation in its entirety”. But all this doom-laden rhetoric sounds hysterical in retrospect. With almost religious devotion, the Remainers have clung to the belief that salvation can be achieved only through Brussels, but that faith has proved absurdly misplaced. But Brexit appears to be a catalyst for a British renaissance. The IMF performed a complete reversal this month on its earlier stance by predicting that over the next two years the UK’s economy will grow twice as fast as that of any other European G7 country. Only last Thursday, the Confederation of British Industry reported the biggest surge in confidence among manufacturers on record. On the previous day came official figures which showed that the British jobs miracle is continuing, with unemployment down to its lowest rate since 1974 and the size of the national workforce at a record high. The NHS is about to receive a massive injection of cash, while negotiations are well-advanced with the US for a comprehensive trade agreement.

Conditions are set for the boom to accelerate after Brexit. Yesterday, the Cambridge academic Professor Robert Tombs said that freedom would result in savings for every household of at least £1,000 a year and reduced annual costs to businesses of up to £30billion. Britain also enjoys huge global advantages in the prevalence of our native English language, our political stability and our culture of innovation. Alexander Von Schoenburg, of the German newspaper Bild, said he casts an envious eye towards Britain on the eve of Brexit. He wrote: “I see a nation with a strong sense of purpose, built on trust in its own capabilities and a powerful economy.