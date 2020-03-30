BTS Reveal ‘Hardest’ Thing About Coronavirus Pandemic, Share Hopes For The Future In New Video

Coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, has continued to affect many facets of everyday life as it sweeps around the world. From reportedly changing the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” to sparking rumors that a “Harry Potter” star had fallen ill, it has stayed a topic of conversation for the past few months.

Now, K-pop band BTS has also jumped into the discussion as they addressed the ongoing pandemic in a new video for their fans.

READ: BTS Update: K-Pop Band Shows ‘Unprecedented Dominance,’ Becomes First Act To Do This

In a translated clip released Sunday, which can be seen below, the “Boy With Luv” group discussed the effect that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has had on them and their everyday lives.

After stating that they were filming due to the fact that the cadets of the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy chose the boy band to “make the next video to support the fight against COVID-19,” they then discussed how COVID-19 has personally changed their lives.

“We realize more than ever how meaningful our everyday life was. Standing on stage facing empty seats, we realize how precious each moment with you was,” said Jin.

Suga then said that because the ongoing pandemic has shut down travel and changed the ways in which they can interact with their fans as a result of encouraged social distancing, “the hardest thing may be that we are feeling more and more isolated.”

Later, V added that he hopes they will be able to see the people they care about in the near future and that they anticipate being able to “sing and be happy together” with the ARMY.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the video sparked an emergence of various hashtags on Twitter after its release, including “#StayStrong_BTS” and “#StayStrong_ARMY.”

Aside from their recent video appearance, the “Black Swan” group has also stayed in the news for a variety of reasons over the past several months. Not only did they set a new record in 72 hours that’s unlike “anything else,” but they also received a special honor at the “On the Red Carpet” exhibit at the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.