Budget 2020 IR35 rule changes: How have businesses reacted to IR35 reforms?

RISHI SUNAK announced his Budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday with his policy document confirming the planned changes to IR35. How have businesses reacted to the IR35 reforms?

IR35 was created to clamp down on a tax loophole used by self-employed people working in a company. The changes will come into effect from April 6 but some had hoped the reforms would be altered in the Budget.

How have businesses reacted to Rishi Sunak IR35 reforms? The reforms mean private sector businesses will have to decide if their contractors fall under IR35. The public sector has been doing this since April 2017. Originally, it was up to individuals to assess whether they fell under IR35. HMRC wants to close the loophole that enabled individuals working in a way similar to an employee, but under the guise of a limited company for tax benefits (also known as being off-payroll).

The Budget 2020 policy paper states: “At Budget 2018 the government announced that it would reform the off-payroll working rules in the private and third sectors from April 2020. “The Government has recently concluded a review of the reform, and is making a number of changes to support its smooth and successful implementation. “The Government believes it is right to address the fundamental unfairness of the non-compliance with the existing rules, and the reform will therefore be legislated in Finance Bill 2020 and implemented on April 6, 2020, as previously announced.” But the news has not been welcomed by some business men and women.

Charlie Cox, Commercial Director at SThree, believes putting the responsibility of identifying IR35 into a company’s hands and away from the individual was “unjust”. He said: “We understand that HMRC is trying to clamp down on instances where a contractor is using a limited company for tax purposes but is operating like an employee. “However, taking away the decision as to whether IR35 rules apply to them or not is unjust. “Transferring that decision to businesses, many of whom simply don’t understand how to implement the reform, will only make this worse.”

Contractors or freelancers working through a private company tend to pay lower income tax and don’t pay national insurance. Matt Fryer, Head of Legal Services at Brookson Group, hopes the changes won’t tempt freelancers and contractors to go down a tax avoidance scheme route after April. He said: “Whilst we aren’t surprised that there were no last minute changes, we are disappointed in the way HMRC has managed the roll out of these changes and the way that large proportions of private sector organisations have failed to prepare adequately, even with a relatively long lead in period. “For contractors who are still in the dark about how these changes will impact them, now is the time for them to speak to their agency and end hirer to understand their plans for April and instigate the process to ensure their contract is fairly assessed. “If they have been found to be working on an inside IR35 role, they should carefully consider their options going forward and avoid being tempted to get involved in the various tax avoidance schemes being peddled to contractors.”

Nicole Forbes, Deputy General Counsel at Globalization Partners, says companies and contractors had nervously anticipated the IR35 changes. She believes the impact on contractors operating within companies with international headquarters could be significant. She said: “When an international company takes its first steps to expanding in the UK it will typically hire a small team in the region – primarily sales, technical and sometimes marketing folks. In the firm’s early days, this local team usually comprises contractors. “It’s easy for the hiring company, requires no complex understanding of local contract law and is entirely flexible. All that changes under the new rules of IR35.”