Budget 2020 summary: What happened in the budget today? Top highlights

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak unveiled a raft of new measures today as he delivered Boris Johnson’s first Budget. What happened in the budget today?

Budget Day is here and Chancellor Rishi Sunak explained a raft of spending measures in the Commons this afternoon. This is the first budget since Boris Johnson won a Parliamentary majority, with Rishi Sunak being named Chancellor last month after the shock resignation of Sajid Javid.

Hours before the Budget, the Bank of England set the scene with an emergency interest rate cut from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent. A series of other measures designed to help businesses and households through a coronavirus economic shock “that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary” have also been announced today. Mr Sunak insisted the NHS would get whatever it needs during this crisis and is seeking to ensure all those affected are still paid. Budget 2020 LIVE: Sunak’s budget ‘blown out of water’ by coronavirus

On Coronavirus The Chancellor said the Government was “doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially secure” as he delivered his Budget against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. He said: “I want to get straight to the issue most on everyone’s mind- coronavirus COVID19. I know how worried people are. “Worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security. “And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and recessions coming. “People want to know what’s happening, and what can be done to fix it.” Sunak said he has a three-point plan and insisted the NHS will get whatever help it needs, “whatever it costs”. He said: “Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with COVID-19 – it will get. “So, whether its research for a vaccine, recruiting thousands of returning staff, or supporting our brilliant Doctors and Nurses* *whether its millions of pounds or billions of pounds* *whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS.” He added statutory sick pay will be available to anyone advised to self-isolate, from day one rather than day four. The Chancellor also said they will be able to get a sick note through 111. For those who do not qualify for sick pay, he said he will make it easier to get benefits. Mr Sunak also said £2bn will be allocated to cover firms that lose out because staff are off sick.

Personal Finance The minimum income level will be removed from Universal Credit, due to coronavirus, temporarily. He announced sweeping reforms to the benefits system to make it easier to access funds, will provide a £500 million boost to the welfare system, along with a £500 million hardship fund. Minimum Wage will rise this year, a move which had already been announced but Mr Sunak praised in his speech today. He revealed the government will increase the national living wage to two-thirds of median earnings by 2024, meaning ti will increase to £10.50 an hour, he says. Meanwhile the NI threshold will rise to £9,500. Transport Sunak says he is announcing the biggest ever investment in strategic roads and motorways. And there will be a new pothole fund, worth £500m a year, which is enough to fill 50m potholes, he says. Public Service Mr Sunak said: “Next year, day-to-day departmental spending will grow at the fastest rate in fifteen years. Over the spending review period, its set to grow at the fastest rate since 2004. “An average growth rate in real terms of 2.8% – twice as fast as the economy. “That means that by the end of the Parliament, day-to-day spending on public services will be £100 billion higher in cash terms than it is today.”

Business The Chancellor said the OBR reports a current budget surplus in every one of the next five years, with borrowing increasing from 2.1 percent of GDP in 2019/20 to 2.4 percent in 2020/21 and 2.8 percent in 2021/22. Business Rates to be abolished for the coming year for small businesses. Small business affected by coronavirus can get loans of up to £1.2m. He said: “Our manifesto promised that for shops, cinemas, restaurants, and music venues* *with a rateable value of less than £51,000, we would increase their business rates Retail Discount to 50 percent. “Today I can go further, and take the exceptional step, for this coming year, of abolishing their business rates altogether. “But there are tens of thousands of other businesses in the leisure and hospitality sectors, currently not covered by this policy. “Museums, art galleries, and theatres; Caravan parks and gyms; Small hotels and B&Bs; sports clubs, night clubs; club houses, guest houses. “They would not benefit from today’s measure – but they could be some of the hardest-hit. So for this year I have decided to extend the 100% retail discount to them as well.”

Flood defences He says £120m will be made immediately to repair damage caused by recent floods. And spending on flood defences will double, he said. Education Education will also see a boost, the Chancellor announced today. He revealed an extra £250,000 per secondary school for arts activities and abolished the reading tax from December 1, which would remove the VAT on educational materials. The Chancellor even slid in a little joke, saying there will be no VAT on works of fiction, “like John McDonnell’s Economics for the Many”. He also said he will spend £1.5bn over five years to improve the quality of the further education estate.

Other Tampon Tax has been abolished. He also announced an end to the spirit tax, saying pubs were central to the community. Mr Sunak said for this year the business rate discount will be £5,000 for pubs to mitigate against coronavirus. Planned rise for beer duty will also be cancelled. Fuel Duty will also remain frozen, he announced, adding: “I have heard representations that after nine years of being frozen, at a cost of £110 billion to the taxpayer, we can no longer afford to freeze fuel duty. “I’m certainly mindful of the fiscal cost and the environmental impacts. “But I’m taking considerable steps in this Budget to incentivise cleaner forms of transportation, and many people still rely on their cars. “So I’m pleased to announce today that for another year fuel duty will remain frozen. Compared to 2010 plans, that’s a saving of £1,200.” He announced an extra £640m for Scotland, £360m for Wales, and £210m for Northern Ireland. And Mr Sunak unveiled the government would commit to £5bn spending on gigabit broadband and £510 million of new investment for the shared rural mobile phone network.

Prior to the Budget speech this afternoon, the Chancellor told the Cabinet that despite coronavirus being “front and centre in our minds” the Budget also “delivers on the promises made to the British people”. He insisted the budget was “investing in public services and cutting taxes for millions of hardworking people – and that there could be no delay in laying the foundations for a decade of growth where opportunity was spread equally across the UK”. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The PM said that this Budget starts to tackle head-on the challenges facing our economy and country – addressing productivity and regional imbalances – and showing that the government is responding to the public’s desire for change. “It will set the path for further action through the year.” The Budget comes after health mininster Nadine Dorries confirmed she had tested positive for coronavirus. She tweeted: “Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. “More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. “She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.” Downing Street confirmed Parliament would nit be shut down following her announcement, adding Boris Johnson would not be tested for the virus despite meeting Ms Dorries just days earlier.

On Coronavirus

Personal Finance

Transport

Public Service

Business

Flood defences

Education

Other