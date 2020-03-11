Budget 2020: What does Rishi Sunak Budget mean for your finances?

BUDGET 2020 has officially debuted today, as new Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces what to expect from the Conservative government’s first fiscal address since the 2019 election. What does the Rishi Sunak budget mean for your finances?

Rich Sunak introduced the budget today, just one month after he assumed the Chancellor role from Sajid Javid during a cabinet reshuffle. The fresh-faced Chancellor will deliver his budget amid some exceptional circumstances, with the coronavirus currently circulating the UK.

What does the Rishi Sunak budget mean for your finances? The Conservative government made several pledges ahead of the latest budget, with extra incoming cash to come for a range of sectors. While some of these are dedicated to national infrastructure and combating COVID-19 or floods, many will also impact people’s finances. Many will find they save money on commodities, such as sanitary products and broadband.

Coronavirus Mr Sunak has made a range of promises to help both people and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Among promises is a promise to refund statutory sick pay for up to 14 days and a £500 million hardship fund for vulnerable people. The Chancellor also promised to make it easier for self-employed people to get the benefits they need.

National Insurance One Conservative manifesto plan would see less pressure on small business owners to pay National Insurance contributions. The Chancellor’s plans allegedly seek to raise the employment allowance from £3,000 to £4,000. The move would mean firms don’t pay employee National Insurance contributions for the first £4,000 of their annual bill.

Broadband While Labour promised free nationalised broadband during the 2019 election campaign, the Conservatives promise was slightly more cautious. They pledged £5 billion in investment to roll out 4G broadband across the country by 2025, which Mr Sunak will announce in the latest budget. They also said households would have both gigabit-capable and full-fibre broadband in the next five years.

Tampon tax Certain groups have long-campaigned for an end to the “tampon tax”, which is currently five percent in the UK. Ministers claimed EU rules prevented them from removing the levy, and Mr Sunak’s budget now seeks to eliminate it. Current plans would see the tax abolished by January 2021, shortly after the UK officially leaves the bloc.

Business rates The Chancellor has abolished business rates for one year with the latest budget. He said the abolishment would apply to “any eligible retail, leisure or hospitality business with a rateable value below £51,000.” He added: “That is a tax cut worth over £1bn, saving each business up to £25,000.”

Fuel duty Rishi Sunak has also announced fuel duty will remain frozen despite “representations” the government can no longer afford it. He said: “I’m certainly mindful of the fiscal cost and the environmental impacts. “But I’m taking considerable steps in this Budget to incentivise cleaner forms of transport. And many working people still rely on their cars. “So I’m pleased to announce today that for another year fuel duty will remain frozen. Compared to pre-2010 plans, that’s a saving of £1,200.”

Entrepreneur’s relief The Chancellor announced he would not scrap Entrepreneur’s Relief, despite branding it “unfair”. He said he would introduce a “sensible” reform to the lifetime limit. He said: “I have decided not to fully abolish Entrepreneurs’ Relief today. “Instead, I will do what the Federation of Small Businesses called ‘a sensible reform’ and reduce the lifetime limit from £10m to £1m. “80 percent of small business owners are unaffected by today’s changes.”

