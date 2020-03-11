Budget tax changes 2020: What does the Budget today mean for YOUR taxes? Will they go up?

THE Budget can bring about changes to tax which affect how much you can earn in a year. What does today’s Budget mean for YOUR taxes? Will they go up?

Rishi Sunak has delivered his first Budget in his role as Chancellor, a job he assumed in February. Today’s Budget comes a month before the end of the tax year and there are already agreed measures that come into effect in April that impact your earnings.

What does today’s Budget mean for YOUR taxes? Will they go up? The income tax allowance has already been frozen at £12,500. This is the amount you can earn before you start to pay 20 percent income tax. Also frozen is the £50,000 threshold at which people start to pay the higher 40 percent rate of income tax.

These personal allowance thresholds have been increased in recent Budgets, but that won’t happen today. In the run-up to December’s general election, the Conservatives promised not to increase the rates of income tax, VAT or national insurance. These manifesto pledges mean no change in the proportion of your pay packet that goes to such taxes, or the tax you pay when buying goods and services. Mr Sunak announced VAT will no longer be charged on publications from December; the abolished ‘reading tax’ covers newspapers, magazines and books. The Government has confirmed that it will abolish the 5 percent VAT charged on women’s sanitary products with a zero rate of VAT applying from the start of next year. The Treasury estimates the move to scrap the ‘tampon tax’ will save the average woman nearly £40 over her lifetime, with a cut of 7p on a pack of 20 tampons and 5p on 12 pads. Women’s Resource Centre CEO Vivienne Hayes told the Mirror she was “over the moon” with the proposed change but called on Boris Johnson to “pay back the tampon tax”. She said: “Tampons and sanitary towels were never luxury items and should never have been subject to VAT.” Now we want to see the estimated £700 million collected through this tax paid back to women’s charities as promised.” But the Chancellor can raise money in other ways so even though pay packets and allowances will stay the same, you could end up worse off.

If you get a pay rise in the coming financial year you could be at risk of paying more in tax. That’s because the extra wages mean they cross the income thresholds in what’s known as ‘fiscal drag’. Fiscal drag means that as wages rise, a higher proportion of income is paid in tax. It in effect increases government tax revenue without actually increasing tax rates.

The tax break on national insurance means from April you will start paying it when you earn £182.70 a week or £9,500 a year. The current threshold is £8,632, which worked out at £166 per week. That increase means 500,000 people won’t have to pay this tax, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), while those still paying will save up to £85 a year. All workers earning more than £12,600 will save around £100 a year. Andy Barr, personal finance expert at www.alertr.co.uk, said: “The 31 million working Britons earning over £9,500 a year will find themselves saving an average of just £100 a year, in other words just £8 a month. “Realistically, there’s not very much you can do with an extra £8 a month in the bank – this won’t, for many, even cover the annual increases on mobile phone, broadband or TV contracts. “The Government is of course continuing to increase the living wage, and it’s going up again in 3 weeks’ time, but this only applies for those being paid hourly.” The IFS says 8 percent of the gains go to the poorest 20 percent of working households, so it is those on a decent income who may benefit the most.

Changes to the minimum wage have already been agreed and will come into effect in April. Over 25s will get the National Living Wage of £8.72 an hour while younger workers will also earn more. Mr Sunak said: “Today, we are also publishing a new remit for the independent low pay comission. By 2024 the national living wage will reach two thirds of median earnings – making it £10.50 an hour. The National Minimum Wage for 21 to 24-year-olds is going up 6.5 percent to £8.20, and for 18 to 20-year-olds it’s a 4.9 percent increase to £6.45. Under-18s will earn £4.55 (up 4.6 percent) and apprentices £4.15, a 6.4 percent increase. The Government should receive more in tax as a result of these changes.

Mr Sunak has scrapped the cut to corporation tax from 19 to 17 percent. The move is expected to raise around £6bn and the Chancellor indicated the money could be spent on hospitals and doctors across the country. “Business benefits from our NHS. So, as promised in our manifesto, the corporation tax rate will not be cut this year, but will remain at 19 percent, still the lowest rate in the G20.” All limited companies are charged 19 percent on their annual profits, a rate that was set in April 2016. Trade and housing associations and members’ clubs can also be charged corporation tax. Entrepreneurs’ Relief will be retained, but lifetime allowance will be reduced from £10m to £1m. The Government promised to tackle the social care crisis with an extra £1bn in funding. To raise money for the funding, the Government may introduce a social care tax via local authorities who have been permitted to increase council tax by 2 percent to help them raise extra money.