Burning man ‘ran at police’ before death

Police have shot dead a man after he set himself on fire and ran towards officers in Brisbane’s south.

Emergency services were called to Sunnybank Hills about 9pm on Monday following reports a man was pouring fuel over himself at a house.

But the man left the Wynne St address before police arrived.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming told media the man was found in a car at a nearby car park on McCullough St about an hour later.

Police tried to negotiate with him but he set himself on fire and approached officers.

“During the course of the negotiations we will allege the man set himself on fire,” Det Supt Fleming said.

“The man came from his vehicle and we will allege he then ran at police and unfortunately it was necessary for a police officer to discharge his firearm on the man — he was burning at the time as he ran at police.”

An officer shot the 43-year-old man.

Police extinguished the flames and gave the man first aid but he died a short time later.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate the shooting on behalf of the coroner.

Investigations into the initial reported disturbance at the Wynne Street residence continue.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14