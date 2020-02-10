Burnley vs Arsenal live stream and TV channel: How to watch Premier League clash today

Burnley and Arsenal are set to lock horns and Express Sport have all the live stream and TV channel information.

When does Burnley vs Arsenal start?

How can I watch Burnley vs Arsenal?

Arsenal take on Burnley at Turf Moor as the dust settles after the January transfer window slammed shut on Friday. The Gunners only completed two loan deals last month as they brought in Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari from Southampton and Flamengo respectively and are hoping he will help them climb up from 12th place in the table.

However, neither signing is likely to feature against the Clarets as Mari hasn’t played a competitive game since December and Cedric has picked up a knock. Manager Mikel Arteta is nevertheless pleased with their arrival as he expects them both to bring balance to the squad. Arteta said: “We found two players who we believe can be very useful to improve our squad with the resources we had. We are happy with what we have done.” Arsenal will have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz back from suspension while Sead Kolasinac misses out (thigh) but Shkodran Mustafi (ankle) plays.

Reiss Nelson, Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers will remain sidelined with hamstring, shoulder and knee injuries respectively. The Clarets brought in Henri Ogunby from Manchester City on a free transfer and Josh Brownhill from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee last month. Brownhill has not been included in Sean Dyche’s squad and will have to wait a little longer to make his debut as he still has some catching up to do. Phil Bardsley has recovered from a back injury but Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are still sidelined with injury.

When does Burnley vs Arsenal start? Kick-off for Arsenal’s clash against Burnley is at 2pm on Sunday, February 2. How can I watch Burnley vs Arsenal? Fans based in the UK can watch the live action on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HD.

The broadcast starts at 1.30pm – 30 minutes before the game itself begins. Fans who have no Sky subscription can head to NOW TV and get a pass from £9.99. US fans can follow all the action on NBCSN and the NBC App. The game can also be streamed live without cable with a FREE Hulu trial or on Sling Blue. Highlights of Burnley vs Arsenal will be shown on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 10pm.

