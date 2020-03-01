Burnley vs Bournemouth VAR madness with equaliser disallowed to give controversial penalty

Bournemouth had a goal chalked out by VAR as referee Mike Dean awarded a penalty at the opposite end of the pitch.

Bournemouth were on the wrong end of a bizarre VAR decision as Harry Wilson’s equaliser against Burnley was chalked out – and the host were awarded a penalty at the other end.

Earlier in the day Tottenham attacker Giovani Lo Celso avoided punishment for stamping on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. Stockley Park, the hub of VAR referees, admitted they made a human error and a red card should have been issued. The technology was once again thrust into the spotlight at Turf Moor as Harry Wilson’s strike was disallowed. Bournemouth were trailing 1-0 when Wilson thought he had levelled just before the hour. However, a VAR check notified referee Mike Dean that Cherries defender Adam Smith handled the ball in his own box in the build-up and Burnley were awarded a penalty – which Jay Rodriguez converted.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe looked furious on the sidelines as his jubilant celebrations were cut short. Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard vented his anger at VAR after seeing Lo Celso escape punishment. “It is not good enough, that is two VARs in two games, it is hard to shout about it when you have lost but today everybody saw that. It is a red,” he said. “I hate to call for red cards but that is a leg breaker. I am not saying about referees on the spot, VAR is here to clear things up and it is not good enough.”

And Azpilicueta echoed his manager’s comments. “I’m not a player that likes to be on the floor because I’m tough but it was not my fault because it was a clear stamp on my shin, I felt it straight away,” he said. “I was surprised it was not a red card, not even a yellow card. Obviously everybody makes mistakes but when you have a lot of replays it could be easier.