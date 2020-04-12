Burundi to proceed playing league football

BUJUMBURA, April 5 – Burundi is to proceed playing league football despite the risk of the coronavirus pandemic, its football federation chose Sunday after a meeting of its clubs.

The east African country is among just four where formal league football proceeds after a globally shutdown of sporting activity despite the health and wellness situation.

“After examination with Public Health Minister Thaddeus Ndikumana, the basic setting up chose that the 2nd and also first division championships ought to continue to be played while observing the proper hygiene measures,” the federation said in a statement after a conference to review whether to continue with the season.

There have been three verified situations of COVID-19 infections in Burundi, which along with Belarus, Nicaragua as well as Tadjikistan proceeds to permission league football.

The season in Burundi, whose nationwide group last year competed at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the very first time, has only 3 rounds entrusted to play. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)