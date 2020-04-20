Bushfire south of Perth has been contained

A bushfire burning south of Perth has been contained, with an advice message replacing an earlier watch and act for local residents.

Emergency WA says while there is no immediate danger, residents in the southern part of Furnissdale and in the Mandurah area need to stay alert and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

The fire was sparked on Monday afternoon and has burnt through about 26 hectares.

It is now stationary and no longer considered active, Emergency WA said on Tuesday night.

About 40 firefighters attended the blaze.