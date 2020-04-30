Bushfires inquiry gets 1400 submissions

More than 1400 people and organisations have made submissions to a national royal commission into Australia’s unprecedented bushfire season.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Wednesday said the bulk of the submissions were made by individuals.

Submissions to the six-month inquiry closed on Tuesday, after being extended by four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said it will continue to consult with the community through a series of roundtable discussions and workshops examining specific issues and practical measures for improvement.

Hearings will be held during late May and late June.