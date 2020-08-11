Businessman jailed after wife finds upskirt video stash and shops him to police

A shamed businessman was shopped by his wife after she found his secret collection of “upskirt” Peeping Tom videos.

Dad-of-three Jonathan Drake took hundreds of shots of women without their knowledge and catalogued them on his computer.

When wife Rachel found the sordid stash she told police and ended her 13-year marriage to the property developer.

In a three- year period Drake, 47, also took shots of women in public toilets.

Images and video footage were found “on a number of devices” at his home, prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Cardiff crown court.

Drake also exposed himself through the fly of shorts and trousers, wearing nothing underneath, the court heard.

When one victim confronted him, he said: “Sorry, I go commando.”

Drake from Wenvoe, near Cardiff, admitted voyeurism and exposure but denied being sexually motivated.

Beverley Cripps, defending, said Drake was “deeply ashamed” of what he had done.

He was jailed for 14 months and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.