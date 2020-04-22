Butter Recall 2020: How To Get A Refund

Homestead Creamery has recalled its unsalted butter because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

The contaminated butter was distributed to Homestead Creamery’s distribution partners, which includes Kroger stores, through its home delivery service, and at its retail store. The butter was sold in half-pound plastic packages with an expiration date of 04/30 stickered on it.

Consumers are urged to return the recalled butter to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions about the recall may be directed to Homestead Creamery at 540-721-2045.

Homestead Creamery discovered the contamination during routine testing. Production of the butter has been suspended while the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates the Listeria source.

Listeria can cause serious and, in some instances, fatal infections in young children, elderly adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Other individuals may suffer from high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The company has not received any reports of illness related to the butter recall.