Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Sajid Javid resigns after Boris Johnson’s ultimatum BACKFIRES

BORIS JOHNSON has wielded the axe at his Cabinet, with a number of major names sacked – before Chancellor Sajid Javid sensationally resigned after an ultimatum from the Prime Minister.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg has revealed Mr Javid resigned after being told he could only stay on if he sacked all his advisors. Ms Kuenssberg said on Twitter: “Hear that Javid was offerered to stay on as Chancellor on condition he fired all of his advisers. He refused and turned down job.” Earlier, Northern Ireland Secretary became a surprise casualty when he was sacked, despite being prominent in securing a power-sharing deal at Storming last month.

He tweeted: “Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country.” Housing Minister Esther McVey has also been sacked – just seven months after she was a contender to become the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister. She tweeted: “I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister. I wish my successor the very best & every success. “I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches.” Business Andrea Leadsom was also sacked, and wrote on Twitter: “It has been a real privilege to serve in Government for the last six years, and in @beisgovuk for six months. “I now look forward to focusing on my constituents and on my 20+ year campaign to see every baby get the best start in life.

“I’m particularly proud of my work in BEIS on net zero and the #CountDowntoCOP and on making the UK the best place in the world to work and to grow a business. Huge thanks to my brilliant team in @BEISGovUK. “I will continue from the back benches to work to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect.” Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has also been sacked. But major names, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, are expected to keep their jobs.

Downing Street has confirmed Micheal Gove will remain Chancellor of the Ducy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office. A source close to the resigning Chancellor has told the Press Association: “He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer. “The Prime Minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team. “The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunk is expected to be appointed Chancellor, according to Sky News. This follows the shock resignation of Sajid Javid. BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg has suggested the reason why Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor. She tweeted: “Hear that Javid was offered to stay on as Chancellor on condition he fired all of his advisers – he refused and turned down job.” Mr Javid had previously expressed frustration at the treatment of one of his aides, who was sacked by the Prime Minister’s special adviser Dominic Cummings over allegations of leaking information to reporters. Chancellor Sajid Javid has sensationally resigned in a major shock to boris Johnson’s new Cabinet. The Times Deputy Political Editor Steven Swinford tweeted: “Hearing rumours something’s going on with Sajid Javid “He’s apparently been in a meeting with the PM for a long time.” The Sun Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn wrote: Sajid Javid has apparently resigned.” The Prime Minister had been expected to keep Mr Javid as Chanellor but news of his resignation has shocked Westminster.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has lavished praise on Julian Smith, who was this morning sacked as Northern Ireland Minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle. The Taoiseach tweeted: “In 8 months as Secretary of State, Julian you helped to restore powersharing in Stormont, secured an agreement with us to avoid a hard border, plus marriage equality. “You are one of Britain’s finest politicians of our time. Thank you.” The Conservatives have changed the minister in charge of this brief ten times over the last decade. Esther McVey became the latest casulty when she was sacked from the role this morning. The high turnover of housing ministers comes despite the UK suffering a housing crisis for several years, which the Government is desperately fighting to address. BBC News Political Editor has tweeted: “Whisper that Brandon Lewis off to Northern Ireland Office.” Julian Smith earlier became the first major casualty of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle when he was sacked as Northern Ireland Minister. He tweeted: “On my bike. “It’s been a huge privilege to shape the new #FutureOfTransport⚡️Strategy at @transportgovuk w @grantshapps & brilliant DFT team, & help the PM make this an inspiring @OneNationCons Government of Renewal. “Sad not to be part of it.”

The former Justice Secretary has been left bemused following the sacking of Julian Smith, He tweeted: Restoring Stormont was a significant achievement for this Government. It would be very odd to sack the Secretary of State who delivered this. In his short time in office, @JulianSmithUK achieved an enormous amount in restoring Stormont. “His successor will need to be a big figure, able to win the respect of all sides and ensure that the Govt is fully committed to the deal that enabled the return of devolved government.” Sky News Political Correspondent Tamara Cohen tweeted: “I hear Julian Smith sacking is linked to his comments at the height of the Brexit tension last autumn. He told MPs no deal would be “very, very bad” for NI; was put on resignation watch over prospect of direct rule, rather than claims PM was “blindsided” by the Stormont deal.” The Duchy of Lancaster is the latest big name to arrive at 10 Downing Street. He was followed shortly afterwards by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland. Mr Gove could be in line for a beefed-up role to take charge of implementing the final stages of Brexit and ensuring the process following the transition period runs smoothly. He is unlikely to move department, but The Guardia have reported he could take on more responsibility as a kind of “chief executive” overseeing Brexit.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary have arrived at Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister. Both are expected top keep their jobs as part of the Cabinet reshuffle, but it is not clear why they are being called in. The former Attorney General posted the resignation letter he wrote to Boris Johnson on his Twitter page. He captioned this with: “I have been truly privileged to have served as Attorney General during the recent turbulent political times. “I am now leaving the Government at the PM’s request. “I shall continue to represent and stand up strongly for the interests of Torridge and West Devon.” The DUP leader tweeted: “Spoke with @JulianSmithUK a short time ago to thank him for his help in getting devolution restored. “We may not have always agreed (we did sometimes) but his dedication to the role was incredible. “Best wishes to him and his family. Always welcome in Fermanagh.” “Huge privilege to have been Transport Minister and we’ve achieved so much In 2 years. “Thanks to the great team in the Dept and now I get to spend more time with family and constituents.”

Ireland’s Foreign Minister and deputy to current Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted: U have been such an effective SOS for NI at a time of real challenge & risk. “Without your leadership I don’t believe NI would have a Govt today. “Thank you @JulianSmithUK for your trust, friendship and courage; UK & #Ireland can look to future with more confidence because of it.” Theresa Villiers has taken to Facebook to confirm her sacking. She wrote: “What the prime minister giveth, the prime minister taketh away: just over six months ago, I was delighted to be invited by the prime minister to return to government after three years on the backbenches. “This morning he told me that I need to make way for someone new. “I am deeply grateful for having been given the opportunity to serve twice at the highest level of government, first as Northern Ireland secretary and then as secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs. “I tackled both roles with passion, commitment, and huge amounts of hard work. “Whether it is in the cabinet, in parliament, or in any other walk of life, if there is one thing we should all strive for, it is to safeguard our natural environment for future generations. “From the backbenches, I shall continue to campaign to protect nature and address disastrous climate change, as well as fighting hard on all the other crucial issues which matter to my constituents in Chipping Barnet. “I wish the prime minister and his new cabinet well in the tasks ahead of them. “I am sad to no longer be part of that team, but they will have my full support as they take forward Boris’ bold agenda to unite and level up every part of this great country.”

Attorney General has been sacked, according to The Sun’s Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn. The came an hour before he was due to take Attorney General’s Questions in the House of Commons. Michael Ellis, the solicitor general, is taking questions, and there is no sign of Mr Cox. She tweeted: “It has been a real privilege to serve in Government for the last six years, and in @beisgovuk for six months. “I now look forward to focusing on my constituents and on my 20+ year campaign to see every baby get the best start in life. “I’m particularly proud of my work in BEIS on net zero and the #CountDowntoCOP and on making the UK the best place in the world to work and to grow a business. Huge thanks to my brilliant team in @BEISGovUK. “I will continue from the back benches to work to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

The Housing Minister has left the Government – just seven months after she was a contender to become the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister. She tweeted: “I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister. “I wish my successor the very best & every success. “I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches.” BBC News Northern Ireland Political Editor Jayne McCormack tweeted: “This will not be received well across NI, nor in Dublin where Mr Smith had forged warm relations with Simon Coveney. “Understand he v much wanted to stay in the role – clearly PM felt now Stormont is back it was time to cut him loose.” Sky News Senior Ireland Correspondent David Blevins also tweeted: “Five weeks after co-brokering the deal to restore power-sharing, @JulianSmithUK, the most effective Northern Ireland Secretary for years has been sacked. Go figure.”

Boris Johnson is due to be returning to Downing Street shortly, suggesting the sackings from his Cabinet have ended. The Telegraph’s Associate Editor Camilla Tominey tweeted: “PM’s police motorcycle outriders appear to be preparing to leave. “Looks like the action soon switching to Downing Street.” Gavin Barwell tweeted in reply to Mr Smith’s earlier message: “You should be proud @JulianSmithUK of what you achieved. “Restoring government to a part of our country that had been without it for far too long a significant achievement. “You leave government with your reputation enhanced.” Chris Skidmore is the next to go, saying he would have “more time to spend” with his family. But it is not clear if he resigned or was sacked. Mr Skidmore tweeted: “Got a promotion in the #reshuffle to be a better Dad with more time to spend with this gorgeous little one. “Thanks everyone who I’ve had the chance to work with and the civil service teams that have supported me- you have all been amazing.”

The Housing Minister is the next to arrive at Boris Johnson’s office. She could be replaced by Stephen Barclay, according to reports. The Guardian’s Political Correspondent Kate Procter tweeted: “Esther McVey walks to the PMs office. Has a smile as usual. “Quite serene for someone who is possibly out the cabinet. Steven Barclay also spotted.” He tweeted: “Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. “I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. “The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much.” Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers has followed Geoffrey Cox into a meeting with Boris Johnson. There are a number of candidates tipped to replace her, including Steve Barclay, George Eustice and Mark Spencer.

Geoffrey Cox “emerges from the direction of the PM’s office”, The Time Deputy Political Editor Steven Swinford has tweeted. Mr Swinford added: “He’s not saying anything but we believe he’s just been sacked.” But The Telegraph’s Associate Editor Camilla Tominey tweeted: “Geoffrey Cox has just emerged. “Wait for the Prime Minister” he just told me. Did it go okay? “It went fine,” he said looking surprisingly chipper. The Attorney General had previously said: “Have I had enough of the job? Let me make plain: absolutely not. This has been one of the greatest, in fact the greatest honour of my professional life. But he added: ”If you gave me the opportunity to continue I would embrace it eagerly but equally if it is not to be, well then there are other doorways that will open for me.” The Commons Leader has arrived at the House of Commons, sparking speculation he could be a casualty of the Cabinet reshuffle. But Mr Rees-Mogg assured The Telegraph Associate Editor Camilla Tominey he is just in early to prepare for questions from MPs 10.30am. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has arrived at the House of Commons, Telegraph Associate Editor Camilla Tominey has tweeted. Ms Leadsom refused to comment when asked how confident she is feeling at keeping her job. There is speculation she could be one of the highest profile casualties of the Cabinet reshuffle. Ms Leadsom could be replaced by be replaced by International Development Secretary Alok Sharma, who is in line for a promotion.

Boris Johnson’s maverick senior aide ridiculed the Cabinet by claiming a trio of cartoon superheroes would do a better job than the lot of them. In a baffling exchange with a television reporter, Dominic Cummings repeatedly referenced the Disney crime fighting PJ Masks gang and said they would outperform the Prime Minister’s top team. But the comments are likely to be viewed as less than amusing by senior ministers as a number face the axe in a reshuffle tomorrow. It is believed Mr Cummings’ desire for a massive shake-up of Whitehall and the Cabinet has been rebuffed in favour of a more modest overhaul. Mr Cummings has also been a long term opponent of the controversial HS2 rail link the Prime Minister backed yesterday. Confronted by the BBC outside his north London home about whether he had lost his influence, Mr Cummings replied: “I think we need PJ Masks on the job.” The Sun’s Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn has tweeted: “Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has arrived at the Commons for an early meeting with the PM – saying he expects to be sacked.” Mr Smith could be one of the biggest casualties of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet reshuffle, despite securing a power-sharing deal at Storming last month. But The Times has reported Mr Johnson was said to have felt “blindsided” by the deal. When leaving his home this morning, Mr Smith said he “enjoys” servicing in the Cabinet as Northern Ireland Secretary. He added: “We’ve done a lot of really good stuff. There’s a lot more to do but it’s up to the Prime Minister.”

Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle has started, with the Prime Minister the most brutal part of the changes. He has begun summoning ministers to his Parliamentary office to inform them they are surplus to requirements. The meetings are being held there rather than in Downing Street to spare them the embarrassment of having the walk past the country’s media and be photographed. From 10am, Conservatives will be summoned to Downing Street to learn which top jobs they have landed. The Duchy of Lancaster is in line for a beefed-up role to take charge of implementing the final stages of Brexit and ensuring the process following the transition period runs smoothly. He is unlikely to move department, but The Guardian have reported he could take on more responsibility as a kind of “chief executive” overseeing Brexit. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers are seen as likely to lose their cabinet positions, while Baroness Morgan has already said she intends to leave her role as Culture Secretary. Chancellor Sajid Javid, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are expected to remain. Downing Street has also confirmed Grant Shapps will remain as Transport Secretary.