Cabinet reshuffle: Suella Braverman among rising females promoted as Leadsom set to leave

BORIS JOHNSON is set to promote a string of female Tory rising stars to prominent roles in a sweeping frontbench reshuffle tomorrow.

Armed forces minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Suella Braverman, a junior frontbencher at the EU Exit Department, will both get key portfolios in the shake up. Gillian Keegan, currently a parliamentary aide to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, is also to be handed a ministerial job.

And in his drive to bring in new female talent, Mr Johnson is expected to ensure a 50/50 gender balance on the first rung of the ministerial ladder for the first time. A Number 10 source said: “The Prime Minister wants this reshuffle to set the foundations for Government now and in the future. “He wants to promote a generation of talent that will be promoted further in the coming years. “He will reward those MPs who have worked hard to deliver on this Government’s priorities to level up the whole country and deliver the change people voted for last year.”

In other moves, International Development Secretary Alok Sharma is set for promotion to head a key Whitehall department while Paymaster General Oliver Dowden is expected to join the Cabinet. Downing Street insiders insist there will be no reduction in the proportion of women in the Cabinet despite expectations that Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Culture Secretary Baroness Morgan are set to leave the Government today. Mr Johnson is expected to begin the hiring and firing from 8am. He is understood to be aiming to confirm his new Cabinet by late afternoon with junior ministerial appointments completed by this evening. Aides say the Prime Minister is particularly focused on bringing new talent into lower Government ranks so they can quickly gain ministerial experience and rapidly rise.