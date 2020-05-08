Cafes and restaurants will be among the first businesses to re-open after lockdown

Cafes and restaurants will be among the first businesses to re-open as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said today.

Getting those businesses open is crucial to reducing unemployment and preventing food from being wasted, he said.

The national cabinet today agreed to establish a three-step framework to gradually remove baseline restrictions to have a ‘COVID-safe’ economy by July and more details will be released after another meeting on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there is a case for ‘gently promoting’ domestic tourism and the opening up of state borders in the ‘second tranche’ of relaxations.

Before then, eateries, shops and schools will be among the first sections of society to restart.

‘Opening our cafes and restaurants will mean that farmers will have a home for their produce,’ the treasurer said.

‘We have actually now seen rains in recent weeks and months that is making a real difference to the capacity of the farmers to produce more from their land.

‘So, we need to find a home for that produce and getting those cafes and restaurants and other activities open as quickly as possible will be a way of getting more people back to work and reducing that unemployment.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said he wanted restaurants to re-open when he spoke to reporters this afternoon.

‘When restaurants and cafes are closed, they are not buying from producers like they were before and so there is a compounding of the effect,’ he said.

Mr Morrison said he did not want to have to reimpose restrictions once they are relaxed.

‘The last thing that business want is what is called the sore tooth which means you are open, you shut, you open, you shut. That is not good for business.

‘There needs to be the certainty to keep moving forward all the time,’ he said.

The other industries Mr Frydenberg said were crucial to recovery are childcare and education and logistics.

‘There are some sectors of the economy that are not only significant contributors to employment and output in their own right, but are also important enablers for the broader economy,’ he told reporters at the National Press Club.

‘Early childhood and school education, because of their impact on the labour force, and transport and logistics, because of their impact on supply chains, are cases in point.’

Mr Morrison said around 300,000 jobs would be lost if schools remained closed for six months because parents would not be able to get to work.

The SafeWork Australia website has been updated to tell business owners how they can be COVID-safe when they re-open.

Australia reported 24 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the national total to 6,847 with 96 deaths.

Almost one million Australians have lost their jobs since the coronavirus crisis hit.

Mr Frydenberg revealed that lockdown is costing the economy $4billion a week and said: ‘We must get people back into jobs and back into work.

‘History shows the longer people are unemployed, the harder it is to get a job.’

Treasury estimates predict the country’s GDP will fall by 10 to 12 per cent by the end of June – a fall which would represent a $50billion drop-off in economic activity in the space of a single quarter.

But Mr Frydenberg said that number would double if Australia’s restrictions mirrored the strict eight-week lockdowns like the one introduced in Italy.

‘This was the cliff we were standing on,’ he said. ‘This would have seen enormous stress on our financial system as a result of increased balance sheet impairments, widespread firm closures, higher unemployment and household debt.

‘If these restrictions were increased even further, akin to the eight-week lockdown in Europe, then the adverse impact on GDP could double to 24 per cent, or $120 billion, in the June quarter.’

In Tuesday’s speech, the treasurer gave his backing to the National Cabinet’s decision to bring forward its decision to relax its coronavirus restrictions by three days to this Friday.

‘For every extra week the current restrictions remain in place, Treasury estimates that we will see close to a $4 billion reduction in economic activity from a combination of reduced workforce participation, productivity, and consumption,’ Mr Frydenberg said.

He said total spending in the recreational, accommodation and food industries is down by as much as 70 per cent.

Overall consumption is also down 19.5 per cent since the beginning of the year according to data from the National Australia Bank.

Mr Frydenberg also suggested that company tax cuts will be considered to stimulate growth.

At 30 per cent, Australia has the second highest company tax rate to Portugal among developed countries, making it a less attractive place to do business.

‘What we are doing is looking at how can we continue to compete for capital. Tax rates, flexible work places, infrastructure, deregulation, are all key factors,’ he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the COVIDSafe app will reach 5million downloads today, which is one third of its target of 16million Australian adults.

Domestic holidays could soon be on the table as New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian urges other state leaders to open their borders.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said health experts will ‘gently push’ encouraging domestic tourism in the ‘second tranche’ of relaxations.

New South Wales and Victoria are the only states with open borders although restrictions still prevent leaving the home except for essential reasons.

But as rules are eased in the coming weeks, Ms Berejiklian wants other states to relax their border measures, paving the way for domestic travel and tourism to resume.

The premier said inter-state travel should be allowed before an international travel deal is made with New Zealand.

Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today joined Australia’s national cabinet meeting to discuss a so-called ‘trans-Tasman’ bubble that would allow movement between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said the trans-Tasman bubble will not be in place ‘next week’ but would come into play when domestic travel is allowed.

‘It will sit alongside when we are seeing Australians travel from Melbourne to Cairns,’ he said.

‘A travel zone would assist both countries’ economic recovery, help kick-start our tourism and transport sectors, enhance existing sporting links, and reunite families and friends,’ he added.

Ms Berejiklian backed the plan, saying: ‘I think that would be a very positive move [that will] allow us to pool our resources, pool our trade opportunities and move together into the future.’

But she said Australia should open up internally first. ‘I’m urging some of our state colleagues to consider their border issues as well,’ she said.

‘Any prospect of having New Zealand participle I think will involve consideration of what our state colleagues are doing.

‘I’m hoping we will get to a stage where our state borders can be relaxed.’

Relaxing state borders would give the tourism industry a much-needed boost as international tourism is likely to remain banned for many months.

Gideon Rozner, Director of Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs said: ‘Gladys Berejiklian is right to call for the reopening of state borders.

‘Reopening domestic travel would give a critical lifeline to tourism businesses and hope for millions of Australians.’

The trans-Tasman bubble was first flagged last month and is backed by the governments of both countries.

New Zealand and Australia have seen similar success in tackling coronavirus – even though New Zealand enforced harsher restrictions.

On March 25 the country went into a full lockdown which shut all restaurants and construction businesses and prevented online deliveries except for essential goods.

On April 27 that was eased to a level similar to Australia’s eastern states.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 20, with 1,137 confirmed nationwide cases.

Just four Kiwis currently require hospital treatment for the virus, with none in intensive care.

On Sunday the country recorded zero new cases for the first time.

The New Zealand Warriors NRL team has already been granted permission to travel from Auckland to Tamworth, New South Wales where players and staff are in quarantine before the season resumes.

On 27 April, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton floated the idea of opening Australia’s borders to New Zealand as the ‘logical first step’.

But when it comes to opening the borders to other parts of the world such as the US or UK he warned ‘that will be sometime off.

Mr Dutton credited Australia’s success in containing coronavirus to closing the borders fast.

Infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon told Daily Mail Australia that a ban on international travel – with the exception of New Zealand – is likely to remain in place until after winter.