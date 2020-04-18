Caitlyn Jenner’s Son, Brandon Jenner, Drops Bombshells In New Book

Brandon Jenner is getting candid about his relationship with his father Caitlyn Jenner in a new book titled, “To Me, He Was Just A Dad.”

In the work, which is a collection of essays from children who grew up with famous parents, the eldest son of the Olympic athlete revealed that he didn’t have the best relationship with his dad when he was younger.

“My father spent the first 65 years of her life trying to avoid answering the question, ‘How are you doing?’ and because of that, she didn’t ask it often, either. And though I understand that she avoided the question because the answer would have laid bare too many struggles, it made my relationship with her challenging,” Brandon explained, according to E! News.

“People connect with each other through vulnerability, and you can only get someone to open up to you if you are willing to be vulnerable yourself,” he continued. “Because she was shielding something so important from herself, Dad remained distant for much of my life.”

READ: Boys, Girls Or Both?: Brandon Jenner And Cayley Stoker Pregnant With Twins

The 38-year-old added the shocking claim that he’d only seen Caitlyn “half a dozen times between ages eight and 25.” However, now, their relationship is on much better terms, which he attributes to the dramatic life change his dad went through.

“As her son, I wish my dad had been able to transition sooner, not only because I think she would have been much happier, but because I think we could have built a stronger relationship earlier,” he realized. “Now I’m making up for lost time. I speak to my dad almost every day, and every time, she asks me, ‘How are you doing?'”

This isn’t the first time that Brandon has opened up about his once strained relationship with his now 70-year-old father. In July 2019, during an interview with Shira Lazar and Ryan Mitchell, hosts of Channel Q’s “Let’s Go There” he dished about how he felt his last name could be a hindrance when it comes to his music career.

“I sometimes almost am a little ashamed of it,” he said, referring to the surname Jenner. “… I feel like people are going to have this preconceived notion that I’m just kind of like a spoiled kid who doesn’t have anything to say… and hasn’t struggled in their life.”