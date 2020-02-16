Calcutta Cup prize money: Do England or Scotland earn more money for one off game?

The Calcutta Cup is up for grabs once again as Scotland defend the trophy against England in the Six Nations today – but is there any prize money involved?

The Calcutta Cup is back as two of rugby’s greatest rivals go head-to-head at Murrayfield. The Six Nations clash kicks off at 4.45pm GMT and Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has described the showdown with England as his team’s “most important fixture” each year.

He said: “It’s a very important fixture for both teams on the back of a defeat. “We play for a trophy, it’s the oldest game in the history of Test rugby and we know what it means to our supporters if we win this game. “We know England are a very physical team, their game is based on a few things but the number one is winning gain line in attack and defence. “We know we have to be even more physical than we were last week to win.

“We have one game under our belt and we have one change to the side so we have had a lot of learning there that we want to put into another performance this weekend.” Does the Calcutta Cup offer any prize money? England have won the cup the most times, on 70 occasions, while Scotland have won the clash 40 times, with the other 16 encounters ending in a draw. So what could each side earn from today’s clash? Well actually, the Calcutta Cup does not come with additional financial gain.

The winning team keeps the trophy until the next clash and in the event of a draw, the holder also retains the cup. However, England and Scotland can earn millions from their performances at the Six Nations. A full breakdown of the prize money at this year’s tournament can be found below.

Six Nations 2020 prize money? Grand Slam: £6m 2: £3.5m 3: £2.5m 4: £2m (£1.8m) 5: £1.5m 6: £1m As was the case last year, if no team manages to get through the tournament undefeated, £1m is taken out of the winner’s fund and every other team gets an extra £200,000.

What is the Calcutta Cup? The Calcutta Cup trophy originated after a rugby game in Calcutta, India, on Christmas day in 1872. The match saw 20 players representing England and 20 others representing Scotland, Wales and Ireland. The trophy has three king cobras as the handles and one elephant on the lid.

