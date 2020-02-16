Calcutta Cup: Why are there snakes and an elephant on the trophy?

Scotland and England contest for the Calcutta Cup today – but why are there snakes and an elephant on the trophy?

Scotland bid to retain the Calcutta Cup against England when the sides meet in the Six Nations today. Gregor Townsend’s side pulled off a stunning comeback to draw 38–38 with the English at Twickenham in last year’s tournament.

The draw meant Scotland kept possession of the cup, following on from their 25-13 victory at Murrayfield in 2018. Ahead of this year’s clash, Scotland coach Townsend said: “This famous fixture is one that stands out given the history surrounding it. “We will have to be at our very best to stand a chance of winning against our oldest rivals.” The Calcutta Cup, which is presented at the end of the match, has a unique design.

The trophy is 18 inches (45cm) tall, with the body having three cobra snakes fitted to serve as handles. An elephant sits atop the trophy, with match dates, winning countries and the names of both captains engraved on its body. The design of the Calcutta Cup stems from its Indian heritage. It is a trophy that memorialises a rugby game between Scotland and England in Calcutta back in 1872.

The match led to the formation of the Calcutta Rugby Football Club which later had to close due to the increasing popularity of other sports such as cricket, polo and tennis. The club withdrew the last of their remaining silver rupees and melted the coins down to form the Calcutta Cup as we know it today. It was presented to the Rugby Football Union in England in 1878, with the provision that it should be competed for annually. The Calcutta Cup was first contested for in 1879, with England and Scotland playing out a draw in Edinburgh.