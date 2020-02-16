Calcutta Cup: Why do England and Scotland compete for separate Six Nations prize?

Scotland and England battle it out for the Calcutta today – but what is it and why is the match played at the Six Nations?

Scotland and England enjoy one of rugby’s greatest rivalries and the winner has, since 1879, received the iconic Calcutta Cup. The trophy actually predates the Six Nations, inaugurated as the Home Nations Championships in 1883.

The origins of the Calcutta Cup dates back to the 1870s, when rugby was introduced to India and a group of former students of Rugby School, where the game was invented, formed the Calcutta Rugby Football Club. The club was disbanded just six years later as sports like cricket, tennis and polo gained popularity in India. But the remaining 270 silver rupees in the club’s bank account were melted down and made into a commemorative trophy. The cup itself is decorated with cobras and an elephant, significant animals in Indian culture.

The members then presented it to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as “the best means of doing some lasting good for the cause of [rugby]”. The first match for the trophy in 1879 ended as a 3-3 draw at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh. But England won the second match and have gone on to dominate possession of the Calcutta Cup. The English side have 70 wins to Scotland’s 40.

Scotland, though, are the current holders of the Calcutta Cup. They beat England 25-13 at Murrayfield in 2018 and retained the trophy following the epic 38-38 draw at Twickenham last year. Heading into this year’s Calcutta Cup clash, both sides are looking to bounce back from opening round defeats in the Six Nations. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said: “We were disappointed not to beat Ireland but the opportunity to face England, against whom we are bidding to retain the Calcutta Cup, is one that excites players, coaches and supporters alike.