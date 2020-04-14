California Carjacking Suspect Stabs Off-Duty Police Officer, Flees In Patrol Car, Shot Dead Following Pursuit

A carjacking suspect stabbed an off-duty police officer and stole a patrol car before being shot dead by the police. The incident took place in San Francisco, California, on Sunday morning,

According to local reports, police responded to Chevron gas station at 110 Hickey Blvd around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a fight. It was revealed that the suspect stabbed a man during a carjacking attempt. An off-duty San Francisco police officer tried to intervene and shot the suspect using an electric taser stun gun. It, however, didn’t have any effect as the suspect in turn stabbed the officer.

When the responding officers tried to take the suspect into custody, he stole a South San Francisco police vehicle before fleeing from the scene in the vehicle. This was followed by a pursuit during which the suspect rammed one of the police vehicles. The suspect got down from the police car and threatened the officers with a knife. The man refused to surrender following which the “officers were forced to shoot the suspect.” The man succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The off-duty officer and the other man who was stabbed by the suspect were rushed to a local hospital. The exact condition of the victims was not known, however, both of them were expected to recover fully. No other officers were injured in the incident.

The identities of the carjacking suspect and the officer were not revealed. An investigation into the incident was being conducted by the South San Francisco police department, Daly City police department, and San Mateo County District Attorney’s office. Investigators have asked anyone with any information related to the incident to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900 or the anonymous TIP line at 650-952-2244.

The incident comes months after an off-duty Wisconsin police officer was shot dead while trying to stop an armed robbery. Officer John Hetland saw an armed robbery unfolding at a bar. He immediately intervened but was shot in the process.