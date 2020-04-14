California Shooting: 6 Shot At Party Held Against State’s Stay-At-Home Order

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment in Bakersfield, California, early on Saturday morning following a complaint about gunshot noises. The incident occurred at a party being held despite the state’s stay-at-home and resulted in six people being shot.

All of the victims, including a juvenile, were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The adult victims included four women and one man.

They were found by police at the scene of the party, which had reportedly been much larger prior to their arrival. It is not known how many were attending when the shooting broke out, but the number was described in the Los Angeles Times as “dozens.”

The suspects have been described as four men in a white sedan. Authorities are currently searching for them and have not made any arrests at this time.

California Gov. Gavin Newson issued a stay-at-home for the state in late March. It was recently extended to May 15 on Sunday. Over 97% of the U.S. population in 43 states is currently under either stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Johns Hopkins University reports that California has seen nearly 22,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date, resulting in 635 deaths. Kern County, where Bakersfield is located, has seen 530 cases and three deaths.