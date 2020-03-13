Call of Duty DOWN: Modern Warfare server status with Warzone download latest

Call of Duty is down or not working properly for some tonight following the launch of Warzone across all platforms.

Reports of problems with Call of Duty Modern Warfare servers are going up, although they appear to still be a very small number.

A new COD Warzone patch has already been released today by developers Infinity Ward, following the launch of the full mode

This also came with an update from Infinity Ward regarding the overall status of gamers trying to download Call of Duty Warzone.

The first message reads: “We’re rolling out a small patch across all platforms that enables the text chat in Modern Warfare multiplayer and also fixes a bug that gave inconsistent rewards when completing contracts in Battle Royale.”

The second adds: “It’s been an exciting day so far! For those who are still downloading, be sure to follow us for updates!

“If you’re already in Warzone, we’ve lowered the player count requirements needed to start a match. Staying in lobbies until they’re full will help you find matches quicker.”