Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale release date boost: Great PS4 and Xbox One news

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale is the hot topic among COD fans, and they could have got a PS4 and Xbox One release date boost for Warzone.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare fans have just seen season 2 launch this week, and there are plenty of rumours swirling about the Battle Royale mode. It had been hoped that the Call of Duty Battle Royale mode would have arrived with Modern Warfare season 2 when it launched on Tuesday. However, while the COD BR mode didn’t arrive then there are plenty of hints that the rumoured Warzone download could be coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon.

One of the biggest hints is that the season 2 in-game cinematic appears to be teasing Battle Royale for Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The cinematic shows a plane dropping players into a map, with green gas – which is believed to be the BR mode’s closing circle – surrounding it. Leaks have also showed key artwork for Call of Duty Warzone, which is believed to be what the Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is called. And as fans are left wondering when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale release date is they have been given a big launch boost.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad has tweeted that COD fans should be able to play the Warzone BR mode “soon”. Ahmad tweeted a link to a CharlieIntel article about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode. And alongside it they said: “Will be able to play soon enough.” It’s unclear when exactly the Call of Duty Warzone mode will be going live, with no indication from Activision as to when it could launch. But fans will surely be hoping that that Ahmad’s tweet indications the Battle Royale mode could be launching within the next few weeks. At the moment the Modern Warfare menu has a blocked out classified section which is believed to be for the Battle Royale mode.

It seems likely that an upcoming COD patch will unblock this menu option when Modern Warfare Battle Royale launches. Call of Duty Modern Warfare patches typically drop on a Tuesday so it’s possible the BR mode could arrive then during the next few weeks. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is believed to be an entirely free-to-download mode. So those that haven’t purchased the latest COD game should be able to jump in and play Call of Duty Warzone, according to rumours. A few months ago dataminers in a post on Reddit revealed the full map for the Call of Duty Battle Royale mode as well as a list of locations. Here are some of the main details from the Call of Duty Modern Battle Royale leak…