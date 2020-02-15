Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale update with Season 2 release

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale has appeared in several leaks and now an official tease may have been shared during the Season 2 launch.

: It looks like Activision has released the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode for PS4, Xbox One and PC. A new intro trailer has been added to the game as part of today’s big Modern Warfare Season 2 update. The new footage is available to view after you have downloaded the latest patch and it features Ghost radioing in for help. It also appears to show an interesting perimeter gaining on Ghost’s position, as well as a character confirming that the gas was closing in, which doesn’t sound far removed from Battle Royale. That’s not to mention the big map, vehicles and players dropping in via parachutes from planes that suggest a big release is being planned for COD Season 2. Players have also noted that a new fifth option has been added to the MW menu screen, which is currently classified. Fans will have to wait for more information from Activision who confirmed today that “Throughout the season, additional modes will be available including fan-favourite mode Demolition, pitting two teams against each other with the objective of attacking or destroying bomb sites.” : Fans are hoping for the release of a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode in 2020. But so far, there has been no word of its launch as part of Modern Warfare Season 2 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. There were some hopes that it would be coming in February, following Season 2 being delayed until February 11. However, Activision has said nothing on its plan for Call of Duty Battle Royale, which suggests it won’t be arriving this week.

But that doesn’t mean the rumours are false and there isn’t something special being cooked up. Other reports suggest that Raven Software is working on some kind of standalone edition of Battle Royale that will fit in with Modern Warfare somehow. And this would lineup with something Coddy Johnson, President and Chief Operating Officer, said during a recent earnings report. “So across console, PC, mobile and e-sports, the Call of Duty franchise has never been better positioned for growth and there is more to come, including entirely new experiences within the Modern Warfare universe,” Johnson said. “And then, of course, in Q4 of this year, a new premium Call of Duty release, which is already generating excitement in our play tests.

“Finally, across the Activision portfolio, we are honoured to see the team is focused on high-quality world-class content recognized by the industry, the 2019 game rewards.” This shouldn’t be taken as a confirmation that a Battle Royale mode is coming but it certainly doesn’t rule it out. Activision also teased that Call of Duty fans could expect some “surprises” as part of future Modern Warfare updates. Rob Kostich, Activision’s president, made these comments during the same investors call. Kostich said there was a “great pipeline of new content” in the works for Modern Warfare and that Activision is in it for “the long haul”. Battle Royale wasn’t specifically mentioned, but it could be the “surprise” the Activision bigwig referred to. While it doesn’t look like Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale will be appearing this week, we do know what will be.