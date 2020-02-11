Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Biggest Battle Royale hint yet, major season 2 leak

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare fans could have got the biggest hint yet that Battle Royale is coming soon amid a major season 2 Battle Pass leak.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 2 is launching in a few days time, and ahead of it fans could have got a big hint that Battle Royale is coming. Rumours of a free-to-download Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode first emerged last summer. The claims of the free COD download were made by YouTuber LongSensation who tweeted that the Battle Royale mode would be dropping in early 2020.

And in the run-up to the launch of season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare there have been hints that the anticipated Battle Royale mode is inbound. Firstly an alleged image of the mode’s loading screen leaked while details on it have also trickled out. It has been claimed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale will have a specific mechanic that deals with camping. While it has also been claimed that season one of Call of Duty Modern Warfare was delayed to give devs more time to work on Battle Royale.

Now, with only a few days until season 2 launches Call of Duty Modern Warfare fans could have been given the biggest hint yet about Battle Royale. Activision teased Call of Duty fans that they have some “surprises” in store for Modern Warfare. Rob Kostich, Activision’s president, made the eye-catching comments in a recent investors call. Kostich said there was a “great pipeline of new content” in the works for Modern Warfare and that Activision are in it for “the long haul”. Battle Royale wasn’t specifically mentioned, but it could be the “surprise” the Activision bigwig referred to. The Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is rumoured to be developed by Raven Software.