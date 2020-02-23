Call of Duty Modern Warfare DOWN: Server status latest, maintenance queue hits COD

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare down reports are flooding in right now with COD fans reporting getting a maintenance queue error message. Here is the server status latest.
As the reported Call of Duty Modern Warfare server issues hit independent outage monitor Down Detector saw a rise in COD down reports.
Out of those affected some 88 per cent of Call of Duty Modern Warfare players were experiencing server connection issues.
While others were having problems with Call of Duty Modern Warfare login.
The Down Detector outage map says the Call of Duty Modern Warfare server issues are mainly affecting COD fans in the UK, US and Europe.
Amid the reported outage Call of Duty Modern Warfare have taken to Twitter to reveal issues they are having with the game.
One COD fan posted: “Has anyone else gotten booted off the game because of a maintenance yet”.
Another tweeted: “It would be nice if I could get on to play #ModernWarfare without getting stuck in an endless queue update.”
And one wrote: “MW update is dropping !!!!! Awesome ?! Hopefully #activision #ModernWarfare #BattleRoyale”
Despite the reported Call of Duty Modern Warfare server issues the Activision support site currently says the game is online for all platforms.
The reported Call of Duty Modern Warfare server issues coincided with a small patch being released in COD.
Here is what the latest update brings to the table…
• Fix for Regiment tags not appearing as intended
• Fix for players receiving the “Jockworth” error while in Gunfight Tournaments
• Fix for a bug where numbers on the team roster and numbers on the COD Caster minimap did not correspond
• Pointman: Fix for an issue where Killchain scores were being given for killstreak kills without having Killchain equipped
• Fix for a CDL Gunsmith exploit