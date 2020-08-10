Call of Duty Modern Warfare free weekend: Download and play multiplayer today

As part of the new Season 5 launch for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Activision has made it possible to play the game’s multiplayer modes for free this weekend. This means that you can enjoy a number of different playlists from MW over the coming days alongside COD Warzone. As many gamers will already know, Warzone is a Battle Royale spin-off that can be downloaded separately from Modern Warfare. It costs nothing to download and is regularly updated with new content, like Apex Legends, PUBG and Fortnite.

But being a spin off to one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world comes with its own advantages, including these free weekend events.

So if you’re interested in seeing what the other Modern Warfare multiplayer modes are like, now is the best time to do it.

The good news is that Activision has made it very easy to download the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer free weekend.

And if you already own COD Warzone, you won’t need to do anything special to gain access.

This week’s free Call of Duty multiplayer weekend is accessed by downloading Warzone and choosing the limited time event from the playlist menu.

It should be noted that Warzone is a chunky download and will likely take a while to download on your PS4, Xbox One or PC.